In Monday’s District 3 Class 1A boys basketball semifinal, fourth-seeded Lancaster County Christian wanted to slow a top-seeded Mount Calvary Christian team averaging nearly 70 points a game.
The visiting Lions accomplished that task. But they, too, were offensively challenged. And Mount Calvary Christian came away with a 49-29 victory.
Lancaster County Christian was held to its season-low in points, while the host Chargers were held below 50 points for just the second time this season.
But as the saying often goes this time of year, defense wins championships.
“I think that was the biggest thing,” second-year MCC coach Kory Pruner said. “Even at halftime I told them, ‘If we play defense like this, I’m happy with everything else we do. We’re going to win.’”
With the victory, MCC upped its win streak to 20-straight games and advanced to a district final for just the second time in program history, and first time since 2014. The Chargers (24-2) will face No. 3-seed Halifax (17-8) in Friday’s District 3-1A championship at Hershey’s Giant Center at 5:30 p.m.
The Lions (16-7) will next host Greenwood (15-11) Wednesday in a consolation game to decide seeding in the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
“I’m just really excited to go there,” MCC senior forward Chip Stambaugh said of the Giant Center. “It’s my first time going. And I’m going to go with my team. They’re my brothers. We’re like a family.”
While Chargers’ leading scorer Aidan Masters (8 points, nine rebounds) was held to about half of his season average, Stambaugh (16 points, seven rebounds) and and teammate Hunter Stewart (11 points, 11 rebounds) stepped up their offensive production and helped MCC dominate on the boards.
The Christian Commonwealth Athletic Conference champion Chargers led 10-6 at the end of the first quarter and trailed only once, when Lions’ leading scorer Charles Hall drilled a 3-pointer at the 5:10 mark of the second quarter to give LCC an 11-10 edge. A minute later, Hall picked up his second foul and spent the rest of the half on the bench. MCC responded by closing out the quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 18-11 lead into the break. The Chargers later went on a 7-0 spurt at the end of the third quarter to take a 34-18 lead into the final frame.
The Chargers forced 18 turnovers and held the Lions to 24.3 percent shooting (9 of 37).
Now, MCC gets a Halifax program back in the district final for the second year in a row and fourth time overall. Each program is in search of its first district crown.
“We scrimmaged them (Halifax) at the beginning of the year,” Pruner said. “I know they have a 1,000-point scorer who has size. We’ll have to shut him down. They run several different defenses. ...Really it’s a matter of two teams that play together really well and what role players are going to step up.”