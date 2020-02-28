Mt. Calvary's Aidan Masters (1) passes the ball around Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
HERSHEY — After shaking off some first-quarter jitters at the Giant Center on Friday, the Mount Calvary Christian offense got rolling in the second quarter of the District Three Class 1A boys basketball championship against Halifax.
With scoring no longer an issue, the top-seeded Chargers cranked up the defense after halftime, jumped in front and ran away with an eventual 71-56 victory.
“It means so much,” Mount Calvary junior forward Hunter Stewart said. “First time in school history. It’s just a great feeling.”
With the victory, the Chargers (25-2) captured the program’s first district championship and upped their win streak to 21 straight games.
Stewart (19 points, 11 rebounds) was one of four Chargers to finish in double-figures scoring, alongside teammates Damian Rutt (13 points), Aidan Masters (11 points, seven assists, six rebounds) and Jack Hilsher (11 points).
The high-octane Mount Calvary offense became just the fifth team to score 70 or more points against third-seeded Halifax (17-9) this season. However, the offensive woes that had stymied the Chargers to the tune of 49 points in Tuesday’s district semifinal win appeared to have carried over in the early going Friday evening.
Halifax led 11-7 after a first quarter, when both teams combined for 12 turnovers and 8-for-25 shooting (32%).
Mt. Calvary's Jack Hilsher (3) and Aidan Masters (1) are all smiles after beating Halifax 71-56 to win the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Aidan Masters (1) and Chip Stambaugh (14) celebrate after beating Halifax 71-56 to win the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Aidan Masters (1) is fouled on his way to the basket against Halifax during second half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary head coach Kory Pruner, on the sidelines as the team takes on Halifax during second half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Hunter Stewart 913) is fouled on his way to the basket against Halifax during second half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Harrison Crick (12) puts up a shot against Halifax during second half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's student section goes crazy after a score against Halifax during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Hunter Stewart (13) makes a lay up against Halifax during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Hunter Stewart (13) dives on a loose ball against Halifax during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Jack Hilsher (3) chases down the ball after a strip on Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Aidan Masters (1) drives to the hoop against Halifax during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Damian Rutt (2) knocks down a three pointer against Halifax during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Aidan Masters (1) passes the ball around Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Hunter Stewart (13) goes to the hoop against Halifax during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Aidan Masters (1) puts up a shot as Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) defends during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Halifax's Nate Berger (5) tries to strip the ball from Mt. Calvary’s Aidan Masters (1) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Hunter Stewart (13) scores over Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Chip Stambaugh, right, and Halifax's Nate Blasick, left, fight for a rebound during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Chip Stambuagh (14) works the ball inside as Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) defends during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Jack Hilsher (3) runs onto the court during introductions before they take on Halifax in the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Jack Hilsher (3) goes for the steal on Halifax's Nate Berger (5) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Harrison Crick (12) and Halifax's Nate Blasick (30) both chase after a loose ball during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary's Hunter Stewart, left, and Chip Stambaugh, right put the pressure on Halifax's Corey Attivo (44) during first half action of the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary head coach Kory Pruner, hugs Damian Rutt (2) after giving him his gold medal, after beating Halifax 71-56 to win the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
Mt. Calvary head coach Kory Pruner, talks to his players during a time out against Halifax in the PIAA District 3 1A Boys Basketball Championship game at the Giant Center in Hershey Friday Feb. 28, 2020.
CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer
“We had other games this year where we didn’t start strong,” second-year Mount Calvary coach Kory Pruner said. “So I was kind of waiting for us to pick it up. It took a little longer than I expected. ... That was part of the halftime talk, like, ‘Hey, we’re fortunate to be where we are right now, now let’s go play our game and put it away.’”
Mount Calvary outscored Halifax 19-18 in the second quarter but a layup from 6-foot-3 Wildcats senior Nathan Blasick in the final seconds of the frame gave Halifax a 29-26 advantage.
Blasick, a West Virginia University baseball commit, stuffed the stat sheet with 26 points, 14 rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals. He did so despite playing with four personal fouls in the final 12 minutes of action.
“He’s a bull down there,” Stewart said of Blasick. “He’s so strong. He’s good at finishing. He can knock down shots from the perimeter. He’s lethal from everywhere, that’s what makes him so good.”
The Chargers opened the third quarter on a 17-2 run and outscored Halifax 25-9 in the frame to lead 51-38 going into the final period.
“It was a matter of picking up the tempo,” Stewart said of the second-half output. “Taking better shots. Moving the ball more. In the first quarter we were forcing things too much and trying to get things to work. The second half we waited until it came to us.”
Halifax cut the deficit to 56-47 with 4:30 remaining, but Mount Calvary kept attacking and responded with a 11-2 run over the next two minutes to seal the victory.
With the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference and district titles under their belt, the Chargers will next move on to the PIAA Class 1A tournament, where it’ll aim for the program’s first state tournament win since 1998.
“We had goals, and (winning a district championship) was one of our goals,” Stewart said. “Now we've got it. Now it’s onto our next goal: to win in states.”