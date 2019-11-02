Morgan Saunders and Kiera Baughman each scored a pair of goals for Donegal on Saturday as the Indians posted a 5-3 win over Berks Catholic in the District Three Class 2A fifth-place game in field hockey.
At Lower Dauphin, Saunders connected on a corner with 26:49 left in the first half to give the Indians a 1-0 lead. Baughman added a second tally off a corner with 23:08 to go until halftime.
The Saints cut that lead in half about a minute later on a goal by Julia Bressler. However, Donegal would add another goal a 8:53 before the break, as Emma Miller turned the Indians’ fifth corner into a 3-1 lead.
While the Saints added two more goals in the second half, Donegal kept pace. Saunders and Baughman each took advantage of a penalty stroke to establish the final margin.
The Indians, who had won the last five district titles, a record run, will now get ready to open PIAA play on Tuesday. They’ll meet Selinsgrove in the first round at a site and time to be announced.
Girls soccer
Conrad Weiser 1, Solanco 0: At Tulpehocken, the Scouts’ Journie Haines ended the most successful season in Solanco girls soccer history with her eighth goal of the season, scored with 19 minutes to play.
In a Class 3A consolation match, and with Alana Yoder man marking Weiser's high-scoring Grace George (32 goals), the Scouts (18-3) were limited to five shots on goal and one corner. Trouble was, with play mostly in the middle of the field, the Golden Mules (14-6-2) had one shot and no corners.
“To play a game in November was a huge honor for us,” Mules' coach Ken Yoder said via email. “We are only losing two starters from this years squad, so we want to work hard in the off season and make this a perennial trip to the postseason.”
Wilson 2, Ephrata 1: At West Lawn, down two goals with time running out, the Mountaineers’ Kristen Homan halved the deficit, scoring with seven minutes to play. But Ephrata (20-3-2) could get no closer however and saw its season end.
Keira Levengood put Wilson on the board in the 29th minute and Emily Magalotti scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for the Bulldogs (20-5) in the 52nd.
Boys soccer
Lancaster Country Day 1, Camp Hill 0: At Siebert Memorial Park in Camp Hill, Ryan Nguyen scored the game’s lone goal in the 62nd minute of the Class 1A third-place game, and the Cougars advanced to next week’s PIAA tournament. They will play the District Five champion at a site and time to be determined.
Mike Korenkiewicz saved all eight of the shots he faced in goal.