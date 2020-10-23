From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Can’t stress enough the importance of shedding blocks and wrapping and tackling for Cocalico on Friday, when the Eagles head over to Lititz to take on undefeated Warwick in a Section 2 showcase game. If the Warriors win, they clinch the section title outright. If the Eagles win, they get a share of the crown with Warwick which, oh by the way, led Cocalico at halftime in last year’s D3-5A semifinals, before the Eagles rallied for a win on the way to mining district gold. … The Warriors’ O-line is anchored by Wisconsin recruit OT Nolan Rucci — you might have heard a thing or two about his prowess — and that group has plowed the way for some seriously crooked offensive numbers: Warwick is cranking out 393 yards and 45 points a game, with a trio of all-star playmakers; QB Joey McCracken (652 passing yards, 4 TD after his late start this season), WR Caleb Schmitz (26 catches for 417 yards, 3 TD) and RB Colton Miller (573 rushing yards, league-leading 18 TD runs) are all a handful to contain. … Keep an eye on the line of scrimmage, where Cocalico’s defense must win some of those battles up front against Rucci and his cronies. The Eagles have some stout run-stuffers and edge-blitzers along the line, including D-end Ben Bearinger (30 tackles, 7 for losses, 3.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery) and D-tackles Chuckie Drain (26 tackles, 5 for losses, 2.5 sacks) and Damien Wolf (24 tackles, 9 for losses, 1 forced fumble), who have helped Cocalico pile up 11 sacks and 57 stops for losses, and the Eagles are yielding just 185 yards a game — second-best in the section behind Warwick (180 yards a game against; yeah, the Warriors are playing stingy D, too). … Playmakers galore in this matchup, but this game will be settled in the trenches by the grunt guys.

2. We’ll have our eyes on the QB position at Elizabethtown and at Northern Lebanon on Friday. … Two weeks ago, E-town played both of its signal-callers, Patrick Gilhool and Josh Rudy, in a setback against unbeaten Warwick. There was an injury in that game, and Gilhool shifted over to play some wideout while Rudy came on in relief and took snaps. Then last week, in a loss against Cocalico, Rudy got the starting gig and attempted all of the passes while Gilhool remained at wideout. We’ll see what the Bears do behind center when Manheim Central comes calling on Friday. They’re both 0-4 in section games, and they’re both riding 4-game losing streaks, so someone is snapping a string in that showdown. … Meanwhile, Northern Lebanon has gone with a 2-QB rotation pretty much all five games, with Nate Shirk and Grady Stichler both getting ample action. The Vikings are set to host Pequea Valley on Friday, and you know NL doesn’t want the Braves snapping their 24-game losing streak on their turf in Fredericksburg.

BONUS NUGGET — The L-L League on Thursday released the master head-to-head section schedules for the 2022-23 cycle, when the Berks County teams come aboard for a 37-team mega conference. There are eight trophy games featuring L-L League teams, and it looks like two of them are safely on those section schedules ... Hempfield vs. Manheim Township for the Joseph F. Kurjiaka Trophy will be in Week 5, and Hempfield vs. Penn Manor for the Battle of 462 Trophy in Week 6. ... Wilson and Governor Mifflin play annually for the Gurski-Linn Trophy, but the Bulldogs (Section 1) and the Mustangs (Section 2) will be in opposite sections. But ... Wilson and Mifflin both have the same "bye" week, which will be Week 6 for that 2-year cycle. So the Bulldogs and the Mustangs could schedule their yearly backyard showdown in Week 6 — or earlier in the season during the usual 3-game nonleague slot. Stay tuned. ... Every other trophy game will have to be scheduled in the nonleague portion: George Male Trophy (Warwick vs. Ephrata); Lampeter Bowl (Conestoga Valley vs. Lampeter-Strasburg); Cedar Bowl (Lebanon vs. Cedar Crest); Milk Jug Trophy (Solanco vs. Lampeter-Strasburg); and Battle of the Braves Bowl (Pequea Valley vs. Octorara). Safe to say those rivalries will all continue.

3. With a truncated season, the stats are definitely going to look funkier when everyone packs the shoulder pads and helmets away for the winter. Hey, it’s happening. It is what it is. One L-L League QB to date has a 1,000-yard passing season — Columbia’s Robert Footman is at 1,121 heading into Friday’s key clash at Elco — and three more signal-callers are closing in fast on 1,000-yard passing campaigns: Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez needs 93 yards; Manheim Township’s Evan Clark needs 122 yards; and Cedar Crest’s Chris Danz needs 187 yards for a grand. Those guys will all get a couple of more games to hit that number. … Now, a 1,000-yard rushing season might be a stretch. Currently, Elco QB Braden Bohannon leads the way with 706 yards — 294 yards shy of a grand. The Raiders have Columbia on Friday and then they’re at Donegal on Oct. 30. If Elco gets a playoff game, Bohannon would get a third game to reach the 1,000-yard milestone. It’s not all about the stats, I know. Especially in such a weird season like 2020. … Speaking of QB rushing leaders, Bohannon has a pretty legit shot to become just the second full-time QB to lead the league in rushing during the regular season. The first? Former Solanco lefty option-wiz Joel McGuire, who had 1,531 regular-season keeper yards in 2018. McGuire finished that campaign with 1,671 rushing yards in all, including the postseason.

