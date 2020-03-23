There are more than 100 Lancaster-Lebanon League lacrosse alums on collegiate rosters in 2020. Although, the remainder of the spring seasons were recently cancelled for all of them due to the coronavirus. But it’s still worth taking a glance at the updated list of where those laxers were playing this spring.

There are also six L-L alums coaching college lacrosse. Here’s the list...

MEN:

Cedar Crest:

Mike Weaver, senior, Washington & Lee (Va.) University (D-III)

Robert Meisenhelter, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Frank Honey, sophomore, Messiah College (D-III)

Cocalico:

Owen Zimmerman, sophomore, Lycoming College (D-III)

Sam Stewart, freshman, Goucher College (D-III)

Conestoga Valley:

Zach Bowman, senior, Alvernia University (D-III)

Seth Hower, senior, Marietta (Ohio) College (D-III)

Michael Fisher, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Elizabethtown:

Charles Alessi, junior, King’s College

Ephrata:

Mason Klaus, junior, Lebanon Valley (D-III)

Bryson Rhee, freshman, US Naval Academy Preparatory School

Garden Spot:

Corey Hurst, senior, Messiah College (D-III)

Jared Rider, senior, Messiah College (D-III)

Hempfield:

Sean Valentino, redshirt-senior, Drexel University (D-I)

Preston Greener, senior, Alvernia University (D-III)

Brandon Witmer, senior, Messiah College (D-III)

Colby Smith, junior, Ohio State (D-I)

Matt Heuston, freshman, Loyola (D-I)

Kohl Wesner, freshman, Cabrini (D-III)

Bobby Griffith, freshman, Cabrini (D-III)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Jake Groff, senior, Coast Guard (Conn.) Academy (D-III)

Nate Patterson, r-junior, Saint Joseph’s University, (D-I)

Chase Pirozzi, senior, Mount Saint Mary’s (Md.) University (D-I)

Tyler Zameroski, junior, Seton Hill University (D-II)

Nate Portrey, sophomore, Eastern University (D-III)

Patrick McClain, sophomore, Eastern University (D-III)

Noah Patterson, freshman, Wagner College (D-I)

Dom Reed, freshman, Illinois Tech (D-III)

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Matt Lane, sophomore, Tufts (Mass.) University (D-III) - Lancaster Country Day alum

Ian McAnally, freshman, Gettysburg College - Lancaster Catholic High School alum

Noah Wolfe, freshman, Gwynedd Mercy University - Lancaster Catholic alum

Lancaster Mennonite:

Jacob Dean, sophomore, Messiah College (D-III)

Manheim Township:

Tate Hutchinson, senior, Saint Joseph's University, (D-I)

Jack Braswell, senior, Stevens (NJ) Institute of Technology (D-III)

Parker Wolf, senior, Ursinus College (D-III)

Nolan Sachs, senior, Ursinus College (D-III)

Matt Kissel, junior, Frostburg State (Md.) University (D-III)

Caton Johnson, sophomore, University of North Carolina (D-I)

Grayson Sallade, sophomore, University of Virginia (D-I)

Zach Diamond, sophomore, High Point (NC) University (D-I)

Owen Miller, sophomore, University of Tampa (D-II)

Kyle Lando, sophomore, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Cameron Chambers, sophomore, DeSales University (D-III)

Sean Curcio, freshman, Air Force Academy (D-I)

Nicolas Gutierrez, freshman, New Jersey Institute of Technology (D-I)

Will Hurley, freshman, High Point University (D-I)

Bryce Hutchinson, freshman, Jacksonville University (D-I)

Tre Freeman, freshman, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Solen Layser, freshman, Bridgewater College (D-III)

Penn Manor:

Billy Briegel, freshman, University of Hartford

Josh Heckman, freshman, Swarthmore College

Warwick:

Joshua Croyle, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Evan Crawford, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Austin Barto, freshman, Elizabethtown College (D-III)

WOMEN:

Cedar Crest:

Jaden Keefer, junior, Delaware Valley University (D-III)

Cocalico:

Jasa Lorah, senior, Millersville University (D-II)

Sydney Costanza, sophomore, Shippensburg University (D-II)

Katlyn Heck, freshman, West Chester University (D-II)

Conestoga Valley:

Brittany Defibaugh, senior, Alvernia University (D-III)

Hannah Chadwick, freshman, Alvernia University (D-III)

Donegal:

Ellie Henriques, freshman, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Elizabethtown:

Sarah Leverentz, senior, Millersville University (D-II)

Stephanie Arnold, senior, Eastern University (D-III)

Cyrose Conteh, freshman, Kutztown University (D-II)

Sami Shutt, freshman, Indiana University of Pennsylvania (D-II)

Ephrata:

Kayci Strous, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Garden Spot:

Camryn Horst, junior, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Lilly Leaman, freshman, Arcadia University (D-III)

Mandi Rider, freshman, Transylvania University (D-III)

Kayla Steiner, freshman, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Hempfield:

Samantha Helgeson, junior, Penn State University (D-I)

Livia Jackson, freshman, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Madison Morabito, freshman, Arcadia (D-III)

Kiley Yurchak, freshman, Lenoir-Rhyne (D-II)

Lampeter-Strasburg:

Olivia Martin, junior, Temple University (D-I)

Amanda Hay, sophomore, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Kendal Ream, sophomore, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Mary Peticca, freshman, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Kelsey Kimmel, freshman, Penn State University (D-I)

Brittney Zameroski, freshman, Campbell University (D-I)

Paige Weidman, freshman, Ursinus College (D-III)

Shayla Lapp, freshman, Juniata College (D-III)

Kim Kouterick, freshman, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic:

Roslyn Talbert, junior, Kennesaw (Ga.) State University (D-I)

Grace Zechman, senior, Sewanee: University of the South (D-III)

Morgan Ernst, junior., Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Taliah Carson, junior, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Morgan Fazzini, redshirt-freshman, Cabrini College (D-III)

Katie Kolva, sophomore, Denison (Ohio) University (D-III)

Samantha Eynon, freshman, Muhlenberg College (D-III)

Manheim Township:

Megan Donohue, senior, Old Dominion (Va.) University (D-I)

Elizabeth Petrosky, senior, Duquesne University (D-I)

Sarah Elias, junior, La Salle University (D-I)

Skylar Dorenkamp, junior, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Alyssa Penny, junior, Ursinus College (D-III)

Lizzie McBride, sophomore, Saint Joseph’s University (D-I)

Maris Large, sophomore, University of Vermont (D-I)

Erin Gingrich, sophomore, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

Penn Manor:

Emily Mackey, junior, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Allison Hege, sophomore, Lebanon Valley College (D-III)

Warwick:

Carson Armstrong, junior, Lock Haven (D-II)

Talia Bertrando, sophomore, Juniata College (D-III)

Jessica Cochis, senior, Illinois Tech (D-III)

COACHING

Xeni Barakos-Yoder (Cocalico) was in her fifth season as head coach of D-I East Stroudsburg University

Shannon Nee (Manheim Township) was in her fourth season as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at NCAA D-I Kennesaw (Ga) State

Emily Eddowes (Penn Manor) was in her third season as an assistant women's lacrosse coach at NCAA D-III Franklin & Marshall College

McKenna Edwards (Penn Manor) is in her first season as an assistant women’s lacrosse coach at NCAA D-III Franklin & Marshall College

Wayne Hummer (Warwick alum, former Warriors’ boys lacrosse coach) was in his second season as the goalie coach for NCAA D-III Elizabethtown College women’s program

Trey Keeley (Conestoga Valley) is in his third season as the men’s lacrosse head coach at NCAA D-III Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) University