The COVID-19 pandemic took away the final high school lacrosse seasons for the majority of Lancaster-Lebanon League senior players. However, some of those Class of 2020 laxers will see the field again. Ten L-L boys seniors and 28 girls seniors are committed to play somewhere at the next level next spring.

Here’s the list of those seniors who are committed to college programs...

Author’s note*Is there a Class of 2020 L-L lacrosse player missing from this list? Email jwalk@lnpnews.com

Boys:

Cedar Crest: Joel Groseclose, King’s College (NCAA Division III)

Conestoga Valley: Will Stone, Arcadia University (D-III)

Ephrata: Tucker Parmer, Wilkes University (D-III)

Hempfield: Grayson Dague, Cleveland State University (D-I); Brad Green, Westminster College (D-II)

Lancaster Country Day/LancasterCatholic: Jake Horvat, University of Scranton (D-III)

Manheim Township: Eddie Newman, Ursinus College (D-III); Zach Tomlinson, Westminster College (D-II)

Warwick: Jon Bergh, Vassar College (D-III); Alex Epple, Harford (Md.) Community College

Girls

Cedar Crest: Emily Beard, Lebanon Valley College (D-III); Maria Brandt, Bloomsburg University (D-II)

Cocalico: Claire Eberly, Millersville University (D-II); Jameson Kernaghan, D-II East Stroudsburg (D-II); Sybilla Gerhart, Allegheny College (D-III)

Elizabethtown: Katelyn Weissend, Liberty University (D-I); Kadey Kreider, Arcadia University (D-III); Madisyn Ealy, Lycoming College (D-III)

Ephrata: Ciara Deemer, Washington College (D-III); Ellie Martin, Wilkes University (D-III); Abigail Zorrilla, Gordon College (D-III); Sarah Pereverzoff, Eastern Mennonite University (D-III)

Garden Spot: Kiersten Ellsworth, East Stroudsburg University (D-II)

Hempfield: Lizzie Yurchak, Campbell University (D-I); Lindsey Durkota, University of Cincinnati (D-I); Cassidy Roark, Salisbury University (D-III); Kyah Peifer, Wilson College (D-III)

Lampeter-Strasburg: McKenna Conklin, East Stroudsburg University (D-II); Alexis Garrett, Lancaster Bible College (D-III)

Lancaster Country Day/Lancaster Catholic: Lauren Wassell, Robert Morris University (D-I)

Manheim Township: Taylor Kopan, American University (D-I); Shannon Elias, University of Delaware (D-I); Abby Laubach, Washington College (D-III); Katie Petersheim, Bridgewater College (D-III); Katie Fluck, Bloomsburg University (D-II); Kayte Moist, Albright College (D-III)

Warwick: Zoe Stauffer, Lycoming College (D-III); Zoe Sheppard, Elizabethtown College (D-III)

