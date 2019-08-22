From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Just one more day until L-L League football 2019 kicks off. Won’t be long now. More notables — and the weekly picks — to get you geared up:

1. Northern Lebanon’s defense, dinged for a tick under 400 yards per game last fall, will be tested right out of the chute on Friday when Pine Grove comes to Fredericksburg. And the Cardinals will bring plenty of skill-kid firepower, including dual-threat QB Josh Leininger and durable FB Dalton Kintzel. Leininger passed for 675 yards and four scores, and Kintzel barreled for 943 yards with 13 rushing TD last fall, when Pine Grove won four games, including a 50-14 victory over the Vikes, who are looking to wipe out the taste of last year’s 1-9 finish. Two NL defenders we'll have our eyes on Friday to try and curtail Pine Grove's multi-faceted attack are swarming LB Chase Bressler and trench tackler Josh Werni.

2. Two trophy games right out of the box on Friday night: In Lititz, Warwick will welcome Ephrata for their annual George Male Trophy game showdown. This will be the 90th meeting between the Warriors and the Mountaineers. Contrary to popular belief, I did not cover nor Tweet from that first game back in 1929. Warwick has dominated the series as of late, with 13 wins in a row against their backyard rivals. Also Friday, Cedar Crest will host Lebanon in the annual Cedar Bowl. This will be meeting No. 48 between the Falcons and the Cedars. And yes, when the league goes to four sections for the 2020-21 cycle, Warwick will still play Ephrata and Cedar Crest will still play Lebanon (in nonleague games) to keep those rivalries and trophy games going. … One of my early season to-do list items is to start collecting everyone’s nonleague schedules for next year. There will be plenty of new-look schedules, with everyone going to four nonleague games — plus the Week 5 mandated crossover clashes. I know several teams are still looking to fill in a nonleague week. Stay tuned.

3. WEEK 1 PREDICTIONS

And away we go with the weekly predictions. Not an easy gig, especially early in the season. But I’m back to give it another stab. Remember, no wagering. There are 20 big games on the season-opening slate, so it will be a busy Friday night. Enjoy the games.

Picking the Week 1 winners …

Cedar Crest over Lebanon

Hempfield over Dallastown

Manheim Township over CD East

McCaskey over Red Lion

Conestoga Valley over Penn Manor

Warwick over Ephrata

Central Dauphin over Wilson

Cocalico over Conrad Weiser

Elizabethtown over Donegal

Daniel Boone over Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg over Spring Grove

Manheim Central over Susquehanna Township

Northeastern York over Solanco

Milton Hershey over Annville-Cleona

Columbia over Eastern York

Elco over Susquenita

Lancaster Catholic over Camp Hill

Pine Grove over Northern Lebanon

Pottstown over Octorara

Kennard-Dale over Pequea Valley

