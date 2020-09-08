From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

More scrimmage previews, chatting potential camp positional battles, top priorities, notables and key players to watch:

1. Lancaster Catholic at Hempfield, Friday: Two rookie coaches will square off in this much-anticipated scrimmage in Landisville, with Catholic’s Chris Maiorino and Hempfield’s George Eager — at age 33 the youngest skipper in the league — sending their squads into action. Kinda cool how this matchup worked out that way. … Priority No. 1 for Catholic is selecting a QB; Will Cranford and converted wideout Mason McClair have spent the summer battling it out for the starting gig. Cranford took some snaps and completed a couple of passes in his ninth-grade season backing up Gavin Sullivan last fall, so he knows his way around a varsity huddle. McClair is a playmaker; he had 20 catches on the flanks last fall, so he also knows the intricacies of the Crusaders’ offense. We’ll see how that battle shakes down. … Priority No. 2 for Catholic is filling out the O-line; plow-horses Robert Anater and Devin Atkinson, at OG and OT, respectively, return to anchor that unit. But Maiorino will need to plug in three newbies around those guys. … Priority No. 3 for Catholic is replacing scat-back 1,000-yard rusher Jeff Harley, a real burner who was cat-quick off the edge and dangerous in the return game. Speed kills, and you just can’t replace that with a snap of a finger. Vets Tony Cruz and Nevin Roman are penciled in to return to the backfield. Keep an eye on that duo. … Priority No. 1 for Hempfield is getting on the same page with Eager and his staff. There are a lot of new faces and voices in the Knights’ coaching room, with a lot of new plays and verbiage to learn. With a solid nucleus returning, Hempfield has high hopes, and would love to start building that game-day coach-player camaraderie here. … Priority No. 2 for Hempfield, like Catholic, is constructing an O-line; yes, Knights’ thumpers Aidan Power and Will Alexander are back to spearhead that unit. But Eager will be breaking in a new OT and a couple of newbie O-guards. … Priority No. 3 for the Knights is getting the skill kids to jive. Having 900-yard multi-purpose rusher Tanner Hess back is a huge start, but Hempfield will be breaking in a new QB; Cam Harbaugh, who took some snaps last fall, appears to have the inside track on the job, and the quicker he can jell with receivers like David Almodovar, Shaun Hammer, Gordy Hoover, Jadin Jimenez, Thomas Minnich and Nate Roeder, the better. … The WR Jimenez vs. DB Roman matchup in this scrimmage should be a good one.

2. Ephrata at Warwick, Friday: These longtime backyard rivals will not play for the George Male Trophy during the regular season this fall because of the truncated schedule, settling for this scrimmage instead. … Priority No. 1 for Ephrata is getting Miracle Wratto comfy in the QB spot. A gifted athlete who played RB last fall, Wratto slides behind center for all-star dual-threat Caden Keefer. Wratto will have plenty of key pieces returning around him, so we’re expecting a smooth transition. Still, he has to jive with his O-line and execute. … Priority No. 2 for Ephrata is establishing Andre Weidman as much as possible. Obviously he can’t do it all by himself, but the electric sophomore is a dynamo on both sides of the ball at RB and LB. You will hear his name a ton this fall. … Priority No. 3 for Ephrata is keeping the good times rolling. The Mountaineers are coming off their first 6-win season since 2003, and after a bumpy stretch, the program is finally back on track. Plus coach Kris Miller returns a really solid nucleus to keep the momentum going. Warwick will be a Section 2 and D3-5A favorite, yes. But this is a great shot for Ephrata to make a statement and keep building mo heading into its tricky Section 3 slate. … Priority No. 1 for Warwick is keeping senior QB Joey McCracken healthy. A 2,900-yard passer last fall, he suffered a knee injury during basketball season, and is just now rounding back into football shape. Yes, soph Jack Reed is a very capable backup. But the Warriors, fresh off their D3-5A semifinal trip, would love to have McCracken taking snaps and getting the ball to playmakers like Caleb Schmitz and Colton Miller. … Priority No. 2 for Warwick — like pretty much everyone else around the L-L League — is plugging in some new O-line protectors. Blue-chip OT Nolan Rucci is certainly a heck of a start, and coach Bob Locker really likes OG Owen Campbell and C Caleb Goss. But the Warriors will need to find a few more trench guys to keep McCracken upright, and to blow open holes for Miller. … Priority No. 3 for the Warriors is to not read the press clippings. Easy for me to say, right? There is a lot of top-shelf talent oozing in Lititz — Rucci, McCracken and Schmitz, a University of Cincinnati commit — were all all-state picks last fall, when Warwick won 10 games. There will be a lot of bull’s-eyes and favorite’s tags swirling around the Warriors this fall. And rightfully so. They just have to put their heads down, ignore the noise, go to work, and keep plugging — starting with this scrimmage vs. their longtime backyard rivals.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

3. Pequea Valley at Donegal, Friday: Intriguing scrimmage here, as the Braves and Indians — longtime Section 3 foes — prep for their new section homes this fall; PV will be in Section 4, and Donegal will be in the new-look Section 3 configuration. … Priority No. 1 for PV is establishing a positive attitude from the jump. The Braves hit the 2020 season riding a 20-game losing skid, which they want to snap pronto. The athletes are there, and more than anything, PV just needs to taste some success. A good showing against a tricky Donegal outfit should give the Braves some good mo moving forward. … Priority No. 2 for PV — sorry to sound like a broken record — is O-line play. Skipper Jeff Werner returns a lot of trench talent, including Connor Brown, Austin Butler, Ian Hershey and Drew White up front, and that group has to stay healthy and keep shifty QB Nate Fisher upright. … Priority No. 3 for PV is stopping people. The Braves will get a great test here trying to curtail the Indians’ Wing-T. Bottom line: PV has to force more turnovers and get its D off the field. … Priority No. 1 for Donegal is to not get caught looking ahead, starting with the Braves right out of the chute. Section 3 is littered with landmines; Ephrata has a ton back, Garden Spot is improved and is motivated to snap a long losing streak, Lampeter-Strasburg is the reigning D3-4A champ, Lancaster Catholic is the back-to-back reigning Section 3 champ, and Lebanon is coming off a 7-win season and a trip to the Eastern Conference playoffs. With a really nice nucleus returning, Donegal — which has missed out on postseason trips the last two years by mere percentage points — has a legit shot to run with the lead pack. But it has to be one practice and one game at a time for coach Chad Risberg and his crew. … Priority No. 2 for Donegal is finding that third reliable RB in the Wing-T backfield. QB Trent Weaver and vet ball-carriers Garrett Blake and Mason Ober are all due back. Now the Indians must replace 1,000-yard scat-back Joe Fox. Who will step up? … Priority No. 3 for Donegal is keeping those trench guys healthy. The Indians are strong up front with all-star hammers Joel Grillo and Owen Kling returning. If they can keep Weaver upright, and blow open holes for Blake, Ober and the third newbie back, the Indians have the weapons to be there at the wire.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage