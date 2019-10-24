From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two teams looking to gain some serious traction in Week 10: Cedar Crest and Garden Spot, and the Falcons and the Spartans will clash in the final crossover matchup this season in New Holland. Cedar Crest needs some traction heading into the postseason (the Falcons currently occupy the No. 6 slot in Class 6A, and if things remain the same, that would mean a visit to No. 3 Central Dauphin in Harrisburg next week). The Falcons got off to that high-flying 5-0 start, but they've dropped three out of their last four games — against Manheim Township (9-0), Warwick (6-2) and Wilson (8-1) — down the stretch. So they need to find their mojo again with a playoff game looming. Garden Spot needs some traction heading into the postseason, because it will be a year of change coming up in 2020 for the Spartans, who will find a new home — with several new playmates — in Section 3 next fall. Plus, Garden Spot will lug a 23-game losing streak into Friday’s battle vs. Cedar Crest, and they’d love to put an end to this slide once and for all. We’ll have our eyes on Spartans’ multi-purpose threat John Dykie in the regular-season finale. The junior has put together another strong season for Garden Spot; from his RB spot, he’s rumbled for 689 yards with five TD runs, and from his DB spot, Dykie has 15 tackles, a sack and a pair of fumble recoveries. Cedar Crest must be wary of Dykie on both sides of the ball in this matchup.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. There might not be a hotter passer in the state than Manheim Central’s Evan Simon. During the Barons’ 5-game winning streak, he’s 73-for-112 (65 percent) for 1,351 yards with 13 TD strikes against just two picks. During that clip, he’s muscled his way up to the No. 3 slot on the L-L League’s all-time leading passer chart with 7,297 career air yards. That 5-game tear includes a 357-yard passing night vs. Elizabethtown, and Simon has thrown for at least 217 yards in all five outings. Last week vs. Garden Spot had a four TD throws. And this: To go along with the passing haul, Simon has also been Central’s leading rusher over the last five games, with 443 yards on 85 keepers, with nine TD jaunts. He’s had a pair of 100-yard nights over that stretch, plus a 3-TD effort on the ground against Conestoga Valley. He’s been unreal. And also this: We caught up with Simon and Barons’ coach Dave Hahn this week, and they both confirmed that Simon is sticking with his Rutgers verbal, even though the B1G Scarlet Knights recently dismissed their head coach (Chris Ash) and offensive coordinator (John McNulty). Nunzio Campanile has taken over as interim head coach.

3. WEEK 10 PREDICTIONS

Wow, Week 10. The finish line for regular-season action. I’ll continue the picks through the postseason. After a perfect week last Friday, here are my selections as head-to-head section play hits the tape …

LAST WEEK: 12-0

OVERALL: 105-23

Manheim Township over Hempfield

Wilson over McCaskey

Warwick over Penn Manor

Cedar Crest over Garden Spot

Manheim Central over Solanco

Cocalico over Lampeter-Strasburg

Conestoga Valley over Elizabethtown

Lebanon over Annville-Cleona

Elco over Columbia

Donegal over Northern Lebanon

Ephrata over Octorara

Lancaster Catholic over Pequea Valley

