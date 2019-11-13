From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. If there is one offense Warwick does not see on a weekly (or even yearly) basis, it is the Veer. The Warriors see plenty of pro-sets and empty backfields and three wides and spread stuff playing in Section 1. But no current L-L League Section 1 teams run a Veer attack. So Warwick’s defense will be doing plenty of run-stuff, Veer prep this week in preparation for Friday’s D3-5A semifinal-round clash at Cocalico. The Eagles almost never junk their game plan: Run the ball, run it again, then run some more. And why not? It has worked for years, and pitch-man QB Noah Palm (1,186 rushing yards, 8.4 yards per keeper, 28 TDs on the ground) is one of the best in the business. He’s had plenty of help: Ronald Zahm (625 yards, 11.8 yards per carry, 4 TDs), Steven Flinton (560 yards, 8.6 yards per carry, 6 TDs), Cody Shay (328 yards, 7.0 yards per carry, 3 TDs) and Austin Vang (312 yards, 1 TD) have helped Cocalico gouge out 3,320 rushing yards and average 389 yards and 37 points per game. And here’s the tricky part about Cocalico’s Veer: Palm has had success throwing the ball this fall, adding a wrinkle to the Eagles’ O attack. Palm has passed for 917 yards and eight scores, and Zahm (24-580, 7 TDs) and Trey Griffin (11-212, 1 TD) are reliable pass-catching threats. Still, Cocalico’s bread and butter is its punishing ground attack, and the Eagles will always — regardless of opponent — try and establish that first and foremost. Warwick, allowing just 248 yards and 13 points a game, has relied heavily on its 4-pack of swarming linebackers to make plays — Jonathan Forbes (134 tackles), Nate Maher (115 tackles, 5.5 sacks), David Hnasko (105 tackles, 4 sacks) and Austin Bufis (71 tackles, 4 sacks) — and keep an eye on D-end Thatcher Miller (48 tackles, 3.5 sacks) and D-tackles Nolan Rucci (67 tackles) and Hunter Deibler (31 tackles, 2.5 sacks) to pinch and try and keep Palm contained. Contrasting styles for sure when Warwick and Cocalico get together, which makes this matchup even more fascinating to dissect.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

BONUS NUGGET: Even though the schools are separated by about 13 miles of blacktop, Warwick and Cocalico are anything but football rivals. Heck, they’ve never even been in the same L-L League section, and other than some August scrimmage dates, they haven’t played in years and years. Thanks to Todd Ruth at the Ephrata Review for this cool stat: The last time the Warriors and Eagles played for keeps on the gridiron was in — gulp — 1978, and Warwick won that game 38-0. The last time Cocalico defeated Warwick in a varsity tackle football game? It was in 1976, by a 20-12 score. Perhaps Friday’s game will serve as the start of a new rivalry; Warwick and Cocalico will be Section 2 playmates next season when the league goes to four sections, so this will be a yearly meeting moving forward.

2. When Cocalico hosts Warwick and when Lampeter-Strasburg heads to Bishop McDevitt for D3 semifinal-rounders on Friday, the three L-L League outfits will have some seriously dangerous return-men in their arsenal. Here’s a look … Cocalico features speedsters Ronald Zahm and Steven Flinton; Zahm averages 24 yards per punt return, and he took a punt 90 yards to the house for a TD earlier this season vs. Garden Spot. Zahm also averages 34 yards per kickoff return, and he had two kickoff returns for touchdowns against Manheim Central earlier this season, covering 98 and 96 yards. Flinton averages 31 yards per kickoff return, and he has two kickoff returns for touchdowns this season: 95 yards vs. Elizabethtown and 76 yards vs. Governor Mifflin. … L-S averages a nifty 20.2 yards per punt return, so not many teams have had success flipping the field vs. the Pioneers. Donovan Jackson returned a punt 69 yards for a TD against Garden Spot, and he averages 27 yards per punt return. L-S’s Jacob Kopelman averages 32 yards per punt return, and last week, in the Pioneers’ 27-18 quarterfinal-round win over previously undefeated, top-seeded York Suburban, Kopelman popped a kickoff 84 yards for a TD. … Warwick is also dangerous in the punt-return game; Conor Adams averages 16 yards per return, and he returned a punt 60 yards for a TD earlier this season against Garden Spot. And Justin Gerhart averages 19 yards per punt return for the Warriors.

3. They are two of the best interior linemen in our neck of the woods, and we’re anxious to see how they matchup on Friday: Warwick blue-chipper O-line stud Nolan Rucci and Cocalico blue-chipper D-tackle Brock Gingrich are all-star players and trench-warfare vets. When the Warriors have the ball, Rucci will be pass-protecting and trying to open holes for 1,200-yard rusher Colton Miller, and Gingrich will be trying to get to Warwick 2,600-yard passer QB Joey McCracken while run-stuffing Miller. Will Cocalico line-up Gingrich over Rucci? Will the Eagles slide Gingrich around so he can find different paths to the backfield? That should be a fascinating line-of-scrimmage battle to keep an eye on when the Warriors and Eagles duke it out Friday in Denver.

