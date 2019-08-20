From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Continuing to prep for Friday’s Week 1 games, here are three more non-L-L players you need to know, as they get set to battle league teams in season-opener nonleague clashes:

1. Zech Sanderson, senior QB, Northeastern York (at Solanco, Friday, 7 p.m.): Solanco was gutted by graduation, but the Golden Mules are set to return a trio of defensive stalwarts in linebackers Chad Carter and Seth Harnish and D-tackle Nate Neuhauser. Their assignment: Containing Sanderson, the Bobcats’ shifty QB. Last fall, Sanderson had 82 completions for 1,207 yards with nine TD strikes, and he also rushed for nearly 200 yards with a couple of TD keepers, helping Northeastern win five games and go to the D3-5A playoffs. If Solanco wants a fast start — breaking in new kids all over the place — it must get defensive against Sanderson and the Bobcats’ offense.

2. Randy Fizer, junior WR, Red Lion (at McCaskey, Friday, 7 p.m.): The Lions won eight games and went to the D3-6A playoffs last fall, and Fizer was a key contributor on the flanks. In his breakout sophomore season, he hauled in 54 receptions for 806 yards (a chain-stretching 15 yards per catch) with 14 big TD receptions. He’s a home-run threat. Needless to say, Fizer will test McCaskey’s secondary in first-year coach Sam London’s Tornado Alley debut. Red Lion will be breaking in new QB Nic Shultz against McCaskey. But he’ll have a safety blanket in Fizer up top. Tornado DB’s beware of Mr. Fizer.

3. Isaiah Ibraheem, senior D-end, Central Dauphin East (at Manheim Township, Friday, 7 p.m.): Manheim Township QB Harrison Kirk is a good one, and the Colgate commit will have plenty of familiar weapons at his disposal when the Blue Streaks welcome the Panthers. But he must be wary of Ibraheem blitzing off the edge; he piled up 28 tackles (5 for losses) with 4 1/2 sacks and a fumble recovery last season, and he knows how to blow up plays before they get started. Heads up, Township O-line: You better block Ibraheem.

