Penn State senior safety Jaquan Brisker seemed to be peaking as the 2020 season ended.

He isn’t finished. Brisker announced Monday he is returning for a fifth college season, as Penn State’s active offseason of roster movement (and noteworthy non-movement) continued.

“Had a talk with his pops and it healed him,’’ Brisker wrote, cryptically, in announcing his decision on Twitter. “He said, ‘You'll go out like a coward if you end it. You came too far, you can't look back, you got to finish!”

Brisker played at Gateway High in Pittsburgh and Lackawanna Community College before spending the past two seasons at Penn State. He made third-team all-Big Ten in 2020, finishing third on the team with 57 tackles.

Brisker is beloved by the film-study devotees at Pro Football Focus, who made him a first-team All-American and called him “easily the best tackler at (his) position.’

Brisker, 6-1 and 212 pounds, apparently considered turning pro. He accepted an invitation to this month’s Senior Bowl, and projected as a 4th-5th-round pick.

Brisker is the third foundational Penn State player with NFL draft eligibility, with wide receiver Jahan Dotson and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, to announce he’s coming back next year since the season ended.

Penn State center Michal Menet announced over the weekend he would enter the NFL draft, according to a story by the Reading Eagle’s Rich Scarcella.

Menet was a fifth-year senior, but could have come back for another year thanks to the NCAA allowing all 2020 athletes to return for another season due to the pandemic.

Menet, from Exeter High School in Berks County, will participate in the Senior Bowl. He started every game but one of his last three college seasons. He is projected as a mid-round draft pick.