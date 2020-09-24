From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. One Saturday game on the Week 2 slate, and it’ll be a Section 2 opener at 7 p.m. in Lititz, where Warwick — fresh off a 43-13 win over Penn Manor — will welcome Conestoga Valley, which will be making its season debut. Coach Gerad Novak and his Buckskins just got back on the practice field this week after a COVID-mandated school closure KO’d CV’s originally scheduled opener last week vs. Daniel Boone. So it’s a double-barreled tester for the Bucks, who have to slow down the Warriors’ high-octane offense — while kicking off some rust. Remember, CV also had to cancel its scrimmage against Lampeter-Strasburg back on Sept. 12, so other than practice time out behind the high school, the Bucks haven’t done much hitting — let alone being hit in game situations. All eyes on the QB spot for both teams in this game: CV sophomore Macoy Kneisley will be making his varsity debut for the Bucks. Meanwhile, we’re anxious to see if all-state QB Joey McCracken (knee) makes his season debut for Warwick. Jack Reed got the start last week vs. Penn Manor, and he went up top for 196 air yards with a TD strike to Cincy commit Caleb Schmitz, so he’s more than capable of orchestrating the show.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. As expected, a pair of vet defenders showed the way for Wilson in Week 1; DT Jeff Colacin (9 tackles, 1 for a loss) and LB Adrian Santana (7 stops) keyed the Bulldogs’ D. Alas, Governor Mifflin rolled up 355 total yards — 250 on the ground — and toppled Wilson 48-7 for the Gurski-Linn Trophy. Blue-chip RB Nick Singleton did a ton of damage for the Mustangs, with 160 yards on 19 carries and four TD romps, including a 68-yarder to ice the game early in the fourth quarter. Wilson will need an inspired defensive effort Friday at Manheim Township, where the Blue Streaks and the Bulldogs will lock horns for an early leg-up in the Section 1 hunt. Colacin, Santana and their D mates must keep tabs on shifty Township QB Evan Clark, who had a solid opener vs. La Salle College with 178 passing yards, two TD throws and 80 yards in keepers. FYI: Governor Mifflin had positive COVID-19 tests in the school district this week, and the Mustangs’ Week 2 game vs. CD East was canceled.

3. We figured Cocalico’s vet linebacker crew would be busy last week vs. Garden Spot, and they were, as Luke Angstadt (11 tackles, 2 for losses), Austin Vang (11 tackles, 3 for losses) and Tyler Angstadt (10 tackles) combined for 32 sticks while holding the Spartans to just 3.7 rushing yards per carry. The Eagles also registered three sacks — 2.5 by D-tackle Chuckie Drain. More about the Angstadt brothers here. Safe to say Cocalico will need a similar run-stuffing, QB-chasing effort against Manheim Central, which will bring its 23-game section unbeaten streak to Denver on Friday. The Barons rushed for 187 yards in their 41-6 win over Cedar Crest, and you know they’d love to establish the big uglies up front and run the ball against the Eagles. Jaden Weit (90 yards, 1 TD), Larry Marley (51 yards, 1 TD) and Justin Heffernan (49 yards) all had success carrying the rock against the Falcons, so Cocalico’s active ‘backers and the hole-pluggers up front, including Drain, have to keep those guys contained. It’s Cocalico. It’s Manheim Central. It’s arguably the best rivalry going in the L-L League. It’ll be weird without a packed house on hand to watch these two clash. But clash they will. The winner walks out of Eagle Stadium in first place in Section 2.

THE PICKS: After a so-so start in the pick department last week, it doesn’t get any easier this week with the head-to-head section openers and a couple of heated rivalry games on the Week 2 docket. Alas, I’ll give it my best punch …

LAST WEEK: 11-3

OVERALL: 11-3

Cedar Crest over McCaskey

Hempfield over Penn Manor

Manheim Township over Wilson

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Cocalico over Manheim Central

Warwick over Conestoga Valley

Elizabethtown over Solanco

Donegal over Lancaster Catholic

Ephrata over Garden Spot

Lampeter-Strasburg over Lebanon

Elco over Annville-Cleona

Columbia over Pequea Valley

Octorara over Northern Lebanon

SIGN UP FOR L-L FOOTBALL EXCLUSIVE NEWSLETTER

SIGN UP FOR LNP | LANCASTERONLINE $1 SPORTS PASS

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage