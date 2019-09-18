From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two of the L-L League’s leading rushers will square off on Friday in Lebanon, when Cedar Crest, with durable RB Tyler Cruz toting the rock, welcomes Hempfield, which features scatback QB-RB Tanner Hess, for a Section 1 tussle. Cruz has been a workhorse for the 4-0 Falcons; he leads the section (and is second in the league) with 94 workmanlike carries, for 489 yards (second-most in the L-L). Cruz averages 5.2 yards per pop, and he has seven TD runs. Meanwhile, Hess has done a little bit of everything for coach Ron Zeiber and his Black Knights. When QB Colin Peters went down with an injury, Hess stepped in under center. He’s also played RB, and he has a couple of receptions out of the backfield. In all, Hess has rushed for 438 yards (fifth-best in the league), and he averages 6.8 yards per rush with six TD runs. All eyes on the rushing defenses in this showdown, and both teams have been pretty good at curtailing the run game so far this season: Hempfield has given up 552 rushing yards (138 per game) and the Knights are giving up 294 total yards a game. And Cedar Crest has yielded 569 rushing yards (142 per game) and skipper Rob Wildasin and his Falcons are giving up 245 yards a game, third-best in Section 1. Who can establish the running game — and, better yet, who can stop it — will go a long way in deciding this Section 1 clash.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. Safe to say pretty much everyone in L-L League circles is anxious to see how Manheim Central bounces back, after the Barons dropped consecutive games — 37-7 at Warwick and 49-14 at Wilson — for the first time since 2014. When was Central’s last 3-game losing skid? I couldn’t find it, and my records go back pretty far. It’s been a long, long time; we’ll go with that. Coach Dave Hahn and his hungry Barons will try and get back on track on Friday with their Section 2 opener at Elizabethtown, against a Bears’ squad that is also looking to stop the bleeding. After a 2-0 getaway, with wins over Donegal and Dover, coach Andy Breault and his E-town club were tripped up by Conrad Weiser and Cocalico. And Bears’ QB Patrick Gilhool went down with an injury in the Conrad Weiser game, and backup Josh Rudy took over behind center last week. He was pretty good in his debut; Rudy, a ninth-grader, passed for 182 yards, including an 86-yard TD strike to Cole Rice. E-town’s last win in this series: Oct. 29, 2007, when the Bears belted the Barons 56-14 on a damp Monday night in E-town. The game was rained out the previous Friday and shifted to Monday, and the Bears growled, on their way to sharing the Section 2 crown with Solanco. As for this matchup, keep an eye on the trenches. Central must keep QB Evan Simon protected. ... FYI: After the Barons' scrap with E-town, Central is back home after a 3-game road-trip against rival Cocalico (4-0) and then is right back on the road at Lampeter-Strasburg (4-0).

3. One of our favorite stats so far this season: Lampeter-Strasburg leads all L-L League Section 2 teams in total offense (416 yards a game) and in total defense (154 yards a game against). Skipper John Manion and his Pioneers will put their 4-0 record on the line on Friday at Garden Spot, which is fighting like heck to snap this 18-game losing skid. The Spartans did some good things over the first three weeks, but then fell to rampaging Solanco by a 42-0 count last week. So it’s back to the drawing board for coach Matt Zamperini and Garden Spot. The Spartans’ Achilles heel has been stopping people: Garden Spot is 20th in the league in total team defense (380 yards a game against), and the Spartans have yielded 999 rushing yards, second-most in the league. L-S will bring a balanced attack to New Holland, with a trio of triple-digit rushers in tow in Bryan McKim (40-384, 9.6 avg., 8 TD), Alex Knapp (22-267, 12.1 avg., 4 TD) and Drew Harris (121-118, 10.7 avg., 2 TD). Garden Spot must wrap and tackle those guys, so keep an eye on Spartans' brute D-tackle Charles Martin (team-high 19 stops) to be a D ringleader. And a tip of the hat to newbie L-S QB Connor Nolt, who has filled in for injured QB Sean McTaggart quite admirably. Nolt is completing 54 percent of his passes (13-for-24) for 238 yards with four TD tosses against no picks. He’s been efficient for the section’s top offense. And this: Harris, who usually wears jersey No. 24, switched to No. 10 to honor McTaggart, who is out for the season with a knee injury. Nice touch.

