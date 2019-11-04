From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

1. Two L-L League players — and if you follow the league, you certainly know their names — are closing in fast on a hallowed stat: A 1,000-yard passing/1,000-yard rushing season. Just nine L-L League players have pulled off that feat since the league was hatched back in 1972. And now Cocalico senior QB Noah Palm and Manheim Central senior QB Evan Simon are quickly approaching that milestone. Here are their numbers: Heading into Friday’s D3-5A quarterfinal-rounder vs. Governor Mifflin, Palm has 1,075 rushing yards — his second 1,000-yard rushing season in a row — and 855 passing yards. That leaves him 145 passing yards shy of a 1,000/1,000 campaign. No, the Eagles don’t go up top very often in their Veer scheme, but Palm has been an efficient passer — he’s only thrown three interceptions in his career — and he has big-time weapons in slot-back Ronald Zahm and TE Trey Griffin. As for Simon, he heads into Friday’s D3-5A quarterfinal-round mega showdown vs. Warwick with 2,411 passing yards and 828 rushing yards. That leaves him 172 rushing yards shy of a 1,000/1,000 season. And a friendly reminder that with victories on Friday, Cocalico would host Central in the semifinals next week. Governor Mifflin and Warwick will certainly have a big say in that, of course; those are both must-see, monster matchups. Either way, Palm and Simon both have legit shots to join this elite club …

2003 — Jarryd Moyer, Manheim Central (1,547 pass, 1,006 rush)

2008 — Arron Achey, Elco (1,116 pass, 1,187 rush)

2009 — Arron Achey, Elco (2,026 pass, 1,145 rush)

2009 — Justin Gorman, Manheim Central (2,245 pass, 1,113 rush)

2013 — Mark Pyles, Lebanon (2,518 pass, 1,028 rush)

2014 — Sam Kramer, Hempfield (1,216 pass, 1,015 rush)

2015 — Sam Kramer, Hempfield (1,102 pass, 1,234 rush)

2015 — Bryan Downey, Lancaster Catholic (1,240 pass, 1,024 rush)

2016 — Kody Kegarise, Manheim Central (2,314 pass, 1,610 rush)

2017 — Mark Himmelsbach, Hempfield (1,437 pass, 1,483 rush)

2017 — Cameron Roth, Garden Spot (2,480 pass, 1,035 rush)

2. Four rematches on tap for the second round of the D3 playoffs on Friday: Harrisburg at Wilson and Central Dauphin at Manheim Township in 6A, and Governor Mifflin at Cocalico and Warwick at Manheim Central in 5A. The details: Harrisburg beat Wilson 36-12 in last year’s 6A semifinals. … Township edged CD 10-7 earlier this season in a nonleague game, after the Rams blanked the Blue Streaks 27-0 in last year’s 6A semifinals. … Cocalico clipped Mifflin 26-14 in a nonleague game earlier this season. … Warwick topped Central 37-7 in a nonleague game earlier this season. … So all of those teams are very familiar with each other heading into Friday’s win-or-go-home showdowns. Of course, this also means there will be plenty of revenge factors in play when breaking down these games. We’ll continue our previews throughout the week. Stay tuned.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

3. There have been 13 — a baker’s dozen — 200-yard rushing performances by L-L League backs so far this season, and Annville-Cleona RB Trevor Porche and Solanco FB Nick Yannutz registered three apiece. … Porche rumbled for 281 yards vs. Columbia in Week 5; 270 yards vs. Lebanon in Week 10; and an even 200 yards on the dot vs. Littlestown in a D3-3A quarterfinal-rounder last week. … Yannutz had 234 yards vs. L-S in Week 8; 215 yards vs. Garden Spot in Week 4; and 208 yards vs. Kennard-Dale in Week 2. … Through the first night of playoff games, Yannutz (1,619) and Porche (1,605) are 1-2 in the league in rushing yards; Porche and A-C will continue on with a D3-3A playoff game on Saturday at Wyomissing, while Yannutz wrapped up his Quarryville career with 3,749 rushing yards, including a pair of 1,000-yard seasons. He was an absolute workhorse for the Golden Mules, and will be missed in Solanco’s backfield. … Porche’s 281-yard effort is the second-best rushing night by a league back this season; Cedar Crest’s Tyler Cruz piled up 323 yards vs. Hempfield in Week 5.

