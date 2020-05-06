People around the Lancaster-Lebanon League are still smarting from the news that Lebanon Catholic, after a 161-year history, will be shutting its doors at the end of the school year, also signaling the end of the Beavers’ athletic program — and the end of the brilliant coaching career of Patti Hower, Lebanon Catholic’s longtime girls basketball coach.

Here is more reaction about Lebanon Catholic’s closure, from some familiar names and faces in Lebanon County and L-L League athletics:

JAIME WALBORN

Then Jaime Podjed, Walborn is a Lebanon Catholic grad, and she was a 1,000-point scorer for the Beavers under Hower, who also just happens to be Walborn’s aunt. Walborn currently serves as Lebanon’s girls basketball coach, after a head-coaching stint in Annville-Cleona’s girls program.

On the school closing: “Just shocking. It’s really sad. I feel completely heartbroken for the staff and the students who are currently there. I loved that school. It’s like a family.”

On Hower’s impact: “When you say Lebanon Catholic, doesn’t your mind automatically go to her? She’s like the face of the school. To know her career is ending so abruptly like this is just so sad. She’s so important to that school, and I’ll always be thankful for her. In my days playing for Lebanon Catholic, clearly she made an impact for me — or else I wouldn’t be coaching now. When you think about all of the times you spent with her, as a coach and a physical education teacher, it’s amazing. You probably don’t realize at the time how important she is in shaping your future self, but now, as an adult, I’m a teacher, I’m a coach, and I look back and appreciate the things I learned and gained from her.”

ASHLI SHAY

An Elco grad and 2,000-point scorer for the Raiders before playing in college for Penn State, Shay is a mainstay in Lebanon County girls basketball. She just wrapped up her 10th season as Elco’s coach, and she played against and more recently coached against Hower.

On the school closing: “It’s almost disbelief, and it’s been hard to process. You can’t even fathom it, because the school has been around for so long. My mom is a Lebanon Catholic grad, so it’s always been a big part of our family. So the news was like wow, what? Seriously? The trickle down effect is just crazy. Look at all fo the people involved. You have all the people who are employed there, and you feel terrible that they’re losing their jobs. And then you have the kids — kids who have gone there for the majority of their education. You just feel terrible for everyone involved.”

On Hower’s impact: “It’s just really sad for someone who has invested to much time there. This is inconceivable for her. It’s amazing that she’s put that much time into one place like that. What’s she’s done at Lebanon Catholic as a coach — obviously her record speaks for itself — is incredible, but think of all the people, thousands of people, that she’s impacted. It’s shocking and it’s sad for her. This is not the way somebody like her should go out.”

TOMMY LONG

One of the leading rushers in L-L League football history and also a standout baseball player in his prep career, Long is a 1997 Lebanon Catholic grad, and he’ll go down as one of the top athletes to ever come out of Lebanon County and the league. Some of his Beavers’ football teammates included Ethan Weidle — who went on to earn a scholarship to Pitt — current Lebanon Catholic athletic director Joe Shay, and current Red Lion football coach Jesse Shay. They played for current Bishop McDevitt coach Jeff Weachter, who skippered the Beavers for five seasons. Long currently serves as Annville-Cleona’s athletic director, and he’s the L-L League’s football chairperson.

On the school closing: “I think the biggest thing is that is blindsided everybody. There was no inkling that this was coming. It was just boom, you’re done. And that’s very sad.”

On what Lebanon Catholic means to him: “If I wouldn’t have gone there, I’m not so sure I’d be here, doing what I’m doing, right now. They really showed me how to be a good student. They took the time to get to know you, and what your needs are and what you were struggling with. They really made me a better student, and that’s something I’ve always appreciated. My wife, her sister, her grandparents, they’re all Lebanon Catholic graduates. All they’ve ever known is Lebanon Catholic. All of their kids and grandkids went through there. There are so many family connections deeply rooted there.”

JEFF WEACHTER

Weachter skippered Lebanon Catholic’s football team from 1993-1997, inheriting a program that hadn’t had a winning season in seven years, and needed a jolt of adrenaline. After snapping a long losing skid in 1993, Weachter guided the Beavers to back-to-back 6-4 seasons in 1995 and 1996. He has since moved on to Bishop McDevitt; under Weachter’s watch, the Crusaders have become a Mid-Penn, District Three and state-wide powerhouse.

On the school closing: “It’s the place where I had my first head-coaching job, and that will always be special to me. Some of the things we were able to do there will always be special to me, like breaking a 7-year losing streak. And Patti is a friend, and I’ve always had great admiration for her. Joe Shay played for me. Tommy Long played for me. Ethan Weidle, who went on to Pitt, played for me. So this really, really hit me hard.”

On his football memories: “So many great memories. I think the first year we only had 27 or 28 kids out for the team, and probably a third of them had never played football before. So it took a little while. But we always had some really good players. Ethan Weidle was the first Division I recruit I ever coached. Then we had Tommy Long transfer in (from Cedar Crest). It was amazing what he could do. I’ll always have great memories of the kids and especially their families. Lebanon Catholic will always have a special place in my heart.”

