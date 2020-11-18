From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

More Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Jersey Shore PIAA Class 4A state semifinal preview material for your reading pleasure:

1. Jersey Shore’s defense has been pretty gnarly. The Bulldogs are allowing a scant 4.9 points per game, and they’ve yielded just six touchdowns in nine games with four shutouts. The most points JS allowed in a game this season: 14, against Crestwood in last week’s PIAA sub-regional victory. … The Bulldogs usually employ a 5-man front, so L-S’s offensive line — a stout, veteran group that has had an excellent season to date — will have its hands full keeping JS blitzers off of QB Sean McTaggart. … A 3-pack of ball-hawker linebackers and an active edge-blitzer have keyed the Bulldogs’ defense: D-end Quincey Myers (39 tackles, 3 for losses, 7 sacks, 5 pass breakups, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble), LB Dalton Dungan (36 tackles, 10 for losses, 9 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble), LB Hayden Packer (69 tackles, 7 for losses, 2 sacks, 1 INT, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble) and LB Gabe Packer (63 tackles, 6 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery) spearhead a hit-machine D that has 22 takeaways — 12 picks and 10 fumble recoveries — 29 sacks and 40 stops for losses. … Their task: Curtailing the Pioneers’ piping-hot, quick-strike offense, which averages 376 yards and 46 points a game. And L-S will be playing on its home turf, in the comfort of its own stadium and surroundings. ... Hayden Packer had 12 tackles and Dungan had 2.5 sacks last week vs. Crestwood.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

2. Conversely, L-S has been equally stingy on defense; the Pioneers are giving up just 188 yards and 11.3 points a game with two shutout victories and and six mercy-rule-triggered wins. … Last week, L-S held Elco’s top-ranked rushing attack to 3.6 yards per carry and kept the high-octane Raiders out of the end zone in a hard-fought 20-3 D3-clincher victory. … Four heavy-hitter tackle machines to watch for L-S: LB Elijah Carr (63 tackles, 7 for losses, 2 sacks, 5 QB hurries, 1 forced fumble), LB Nick Del Grande (57 tackles, 6 for losses, 3 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 2 fumble recoveries), DE Beau Heyser (52 tackles, 10 for losses, 2 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 3 pass breakups) and DE Parker Owens (48 tackles, 24 for losses, 13 sacks, 11 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups) have keyed an opportunistic Pioneers’ D that has 14 picks, 11 fumble recoveries and 21 sacks. … Carr had 16 tackles vs. Elco in the D3 title game last Friday.

3. If L-S vs. JS comes down to the kicking game, the Pioneers have been pretty solid in that department; just last week, lefty K Andrew Reidenbaugh drilled a pair of second-half field goals, the latter giving L-S the lead for good. Reidenbaugh is 3 for 3 on field goals and 36 of 40 on PAT attempts this season. Parker Owens, who handled the PAT duties earlier this fall, is 13 for 15. Owens handles most of the kickoff chores, and he has four touchbacks; Reidenbaugh has three touchbacks when he kicks off. … Cam Allison is 30 for 45 on PAT attempts for JS, with six touchbacks on kickoffs. He’s also 1 for 3 on field goals, with a 29-yarder to his credit. The Bulldogs average 35.3 yards on 23 punts; JS has punted the ball away seven more times than L-S.

