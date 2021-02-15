There were another round of L-L League football college commitments last week, as some of the top seniors in the area made verbal pledges to the programs of their choice.

Here’s that roundup, plus some other offseason notables …

RUFE SHIPPING OFF TO SHIP: Lebanon Swiss army knife Alex Rufe is heading to the PSAC to play for Shippensburg. The all-star wideout had quite the senior season this past fall for the Cedars, earning kudos for his receiving prowess, while also stepping in behind center and taking snaps for Lebanon. From his familiar wideout spot, Rufe hauled in 24 catches for 569 yards — a whopping 23.7 yards per grab — with six TD snags. He also passed for 288 yards and a TD, and he rushed for 242 yards with a TD run for the Cedars. Rufe also chipped in on special teams and on defense. He was handsomely rewarded for his fine season; Rufe was an L-L League Section 3 first-team all-star pick at wideout, and he was named the section’s Receiver of the Year. Rufe was a Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State Class 5A pick, he was a Pennsylvania Football News Class 5A All-State second-team pick, and he garnered All-EasternPaFootball first-team all-star honors.

BISCOE PICKS COLGATE: Hempfield’s Spencer Biscoe will kick for Colgate in the Patriot League. What a senior season he amassed last fall for the Black Knights, bursting onto the scene with an L-L League-leading 11 field goals — including a 50-yarder. Biscoe piled up the postseason honors: L-L League Section 1 second-team all-star; Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 6A All-State specialist; Pennsylvania Football News Class 6A All-State first-team honors; and an All-EasternPaFootball first-team all-star nod.

PRIDE IT IS FOR THOMPSON: Lancaster Catholic’s Christian Thompson is heading to Widener in the MAC. And he’ll see a couple of familiar faces there; Lampeter-Strasburg standouts Ashton Spahr and Ian Herr also committed to the Pride’s program. Thompson, a battering-ram tight end, had three receptions for 51 yards last season for the Crusaders.

MORE OFFERS FOR BRUBAKER: What a winter for Cocalico junior offensive line stud Ryan Brubaker, who continues to pile up offers from all over the place, including a recent haul from Power 5 conferences aplenty. Brubaker’s list is now beginning to bulge over at 21: UConn, UMass, Kent State, Yale, UPenn, Columbia, Army, Harvard, Princeton, Ohio, Dartmouth, Monmouth, Liberty, Ole Miss, Tulane, South Carolina, Virginia, Missouri, Wake Forest, Buffalo and Duke.

GRAND HAUL FOR DEL GRANDE: L-S junior linebacker/O-line people-mover Nick Del Grande is also starting to pile up the offers. The all-state bruiser recently picked up offers from Army, Kent State, Navy, Coastal Carolina, UMass, Central Michigan and East Carolina. We’ll track his progress into the offseason.

STILL TWO SKIPPER VACANCIES: Lampeter-Strasburg and Northern Lebanon are still minus head coaches, as the calendar hits mid-February. There is some news out of L-S, as the Pioneers are said to have their final candidate, with the school board set to vote on March 1. Stay tuned. It’s not as crystal clear in Fredericksburg, as the Vikings continue their search.

