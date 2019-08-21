From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

Here are three more non-L-L players to familiarize yourself with heading into Friday’s season-opening nonleague tilts:

1. Tanner Vanderslice, senior RB, Daniel Boone (vs. Garden Spot, Friday, 7 p.m.): Garden Spot was 23rd out of 24 teams in the L-L League in total team defense last fall, giving up 402 yards (and just a tick under 50 points) per game. That’s one area new/old coach Matt Zamperini is looking to clean up, as he sets sail on his second stint as the Spartans’ skipper. Garden Spot’s Week 1 assignment: Slowing down Vanderslice, Boone’s shifty returning All-Berks pick from last fall, when he piled up 863 rushing yards with seven TD bolts for the Blazers. Garden Spot, coming off a 0-10 campaign, is jonesing for a hot start, and curtailing Vanderslice is a top priority for making that happen.

2. Dion Brown, sophomore RB, Milton Hershey (vs. Annville-Cleona, Friday, 7 p.m.): The Little Dutchmen lost LB Gavin Stout — and his 400 career tackles — to graduation, and that will sting. But the cupboard isn’t bare in A-C’s defense, as other key LB tacklers like Dan Tobias, Trevor Porche and Romeo Varela are all due back. The Dutchmen will need those guys to swarm against Brown, who has major breakaway speed out of the backfield. Last year, Milton Hershey leaned on the punishing RB duo of Chiago Anyanwu and Naeem Cross. Brown, in a backup role as a ninth-grader, scooted for 587 yards and five scores, averaging — get this — a nifty 17.3 yards per carry. A-C’s D must be ready for Brown’s speed when the Dutchmen head to Hershey on Friday.

3. Malik Bowman, senior LB, Dallastown (at Hempfield, Friday, 7 p.m.): Hempfield’s offense might look a little different on Friday, when the Wildcats come calling from York County way. Yes, Colin Peters returns at QB to lead the way, but he’ll have four new starters up front to protect him, and a new feature RB behind him now that Matt Heuston has graduated. Jackson Shand returns on the flanks to lead the pass-catching crew, but speed-demon Darien Ressler also graduated. While Hempfield’s O gets up to speed, the Knights must be wary of Bowman in the middle. A York/Adams all-star selection last fall, Bowman paced Dallastown with a team-best 53 tackles — including 36 solo hits — with a sack. He can swarm. The Wildcats are athletic in the back, and with Bowman leading the charge from his middle ‘backer spot, they’ll make Hempfield’s new-look skill kids earn every inch.

