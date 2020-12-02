Warwick’s Nolan Rucci put a bow on his standout Warriors’ career on Wednesday night, when he earned multiple repeat awards on the Lancaster-Lebanon Quarterback/Coaches all-star lists.

The dominating two-way lineman and Wisconsin recruit was named Section Two Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year, headlining the L-L awards at the Enck’s Banquet and Conference Center in Manheim.

Rucci also picked up first-team honors at offensive tackle and defensive end for the second year in a row, as Warwick, the Section Two champ, piled up multiple individual awards.

Cincinnati recruit Caleb Schmitz was tabbed Wide Receiver of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year, and QB Joey McCracken, a 5,700-yard passer, was named Offensive Back of the Year.

Schmitz led the L-L with 43 catches for 777 yards this season.

Warwick skipper Bob Locker, who guided the Warriors to the District Three Class 5A title game before Warwick had to forfeit because of coronavirus concerns, was named co-Coach of the Year in Section Two, sharing the honors with Conestoga Valley’s Gerad Novak, who guided the Buckskins to six victories, including five wins in a row to close out the season.

Rucci, Schmitz and McCracken were unanimous selections.

Another one of Wednesday’s big winners was Elco multi-purpose threat Braden Bohannon, who pocketed a handful of Section Four awards, including Offensive Back of the Year, Defensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year, plus first-team nods at athlete — a new category this season — and defensive back.

Bohannon, who led the L-L with 990 rushing yards, plus six interceptions from his safety spot, was a repeat winner in all three player-of-the-year categories, and he was the unanimous pick as DB.

Bohannon’s teammate, Luke Williams, was named Linebacker of the Year, and Elco’s Logan Tice was tabbed Offensive Lineman of the Year for the Section Four champs and District Three Class 4A runners-up.

Jed King, who guided Octorara to a program single-season record six victories, earned Section Four Coach of the Year honors. Meanwhile, Wilson’s Doug Dahms, who led the Bulldogs to the Section One title, and John Manion, who guided Lampeter-Strasburg to nine wins, with Section Three and District Three Class 4A crowns, were named top coaches in their respective sections.

Section One honors went to Wilson’s Ethan Ashcroft, who was named Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year; Hempfield’s Tanner Hess, who pocketed Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year honors; Manheim Township’s Anthony Ivey, who garnered Wide Receiver of the Year accolades; Wilson’s Troy Corson, who was named Defensive Back of the Year; Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy, who won Linebacker of the Year honors; and Penn Manor’s Ben Weaver, who earned Defensive Lineman of the Year kudos.

Ashcroft was a unanimous selection.

In Section Two, Cocalico’s Ben Bearinger was named Defensive Lineman of the Year, and Solanco’s Seth Harnish earned Linebacker of the Year honors.

L-S took home several top honors in Section Three, including QB Sean McTaggart, who was named Offensive Back of the Year and Outstanding Back of the Year after throwing for 1,800 yards and 27 touchdowns; Zac Shelley, who was ticketed as Offensive Lineman of the Year and Outstanding Lineman of the Year; Parker Owens, the Defensive Lineman of the Year; and Nick Del Grande, the Linebacker of the Year.

That crew helped the Pioneers go 9-1, repeat as district champs, and reach the state semifinals for the second year in a row.

Also in Section Three, Lebanon’s Alex Rufe was named Wide Receiver of the Year, and Garden Spot’s Jesse Martin was tabbed Defensive Back of the Year, and they were both unanimous selections.

Other Section Four award winners included Columbia’s Michael Poole, the Wide Receiver of the Year, and his Crimson Tide teammate David Hershey, the Defensive Lineman of the Year.

