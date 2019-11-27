From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

More Cocalico vs. Cheltenham and Lampeter-Strasburg vs. Thomas Jefferson preview items, as we inch toward those PIAA state-semifinal showdowns:

1. SPECIALISTS

Cocalico has been rock-solid in the return-game all season; the Eagles’ Ronald Zahm (24.4 yards per punt return, 32.6 yards per kickoff return) and Steven Flinton (28.0 yards per kickoff return) can both take it to the house. Flinton has two kickoff returns for touchdowns, while Zahm has returned a pair of kickoffs and a punt for scores. … Cocalico P Noah Palm averages 32.1 yards per boot, and he’s downed five punts inside the 20. … Cocalico K Alex Mellinger attempted his first field goal this season last week, drilling a 31-yarder in the Eagles’ 45-7 beat-down win over Cedar Cliff in the D3-5A title game. He’s 46-for-56 on PAT kicks this season. … L-S also has a strong return-game; the Pioneers are averaging 21.7 yards on kickoff returns and 19.3 yards on punt returns. Donovan Jackson has a punt return for a TD, and he averages 27.3 yards per return. And Jacob Kopelman has a kickoff return for a TD, and he averages 29.4 yards per return. Austin Stoltzfus (23.1) and Bryan McKim (20.3) have also chipped in on kickoff-return duty. … L-S K Andrew Reidenbaugh has not connected on a field goal this season, but he’s 62-for-65 on PAT attempts with seven touchbacks on kickoffs. But here's a wrinkle: Reidenbaugh is away on a holiday trip, leaving the kicking chores to Giovanni Malatesta, a backup RB-DB. He looked just fine and dandy handling the kicking duties during a practice session this week, so the Pioneers' brass aren't concerned. … L-S P Ian Herr averages more than 30 yards per punt, and here’s a Pioneers’ special-teams stat to know: Kopelman has blocked three kicks so far this season. … TJ K Dylan Sullivan is 51-for-57 on PAT attempts, and he made his only field-goal try so far this season for the undefeated Jaguars, a 26-yarder. Sullivan also has seven touchbacks on kickoffs. … Standout QB Shane Stump handles the punting chores for TJ, averaging 34.2 yards per boot, with three punts touched-down inside the 20. … Two return-men to watch for TJ: Ian Hansen averages 29.7 yards on kickoff returns, and Daniel Deabner has 150-plus yards in punt returns. Deabner is a jack-of-all-trades, multi-purpose threat for TJ; he has a team-best 43 catches for 940 yards and 17 TD grabs from his wideout spot, and in the secondary, he has 14 tackles and seven interceptions, plus a pair of pass breakups. The Jaguars have 18 interceptions — DB Hansen has five picks — and coach Bill Cherpak's crew has forced 33 turnovers in all. … Cheltenham K Andrew Moreland has a pair of field goals, and he’s made good on 50-of-61 PAT kicks, while Lou Liedtka averages 23.8 yards on punts, and he has a trio of touchbacks on kickoffs for coach Ryan Nase and his Panthers. Cheltenham is tricky in the return game, with Nate Edwards (42.7 yards per kickoff return) and T.J. Harris (19.1 yards per punt return) back deep. Harris is Cheltenham’s Swiss army knife kid, and Cocalico must be aware of him in all three phases.

BONUS NUGGET: Cocalico is set to play its first game in Hersheypark Stadium since 2014, when the Eagles fell to Bishop McDevitt in the D3-3A championship clash.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

2. It is imperative that L-S’s O-line clamps down on a pair of hard-charging TJ defenders: D-tackle Logan Danielson (58 tackles, 6 sacks, 4 QB hurries, 2 forced fumbles) and LB Nate Werderber (51 tackles, 3 sacks) can both blow-up plays and fill gaps. Trench play will be key in this matchup, as coach John Manion and L-S try and slow down rampaging TJ, the top-ranked 4A team in the state.

BONUS NUGGET: Notable Thomas Jefferson grads include NFL players Lucas Nix (Raiders), Dom DeCicco (Bears) and Tyler Reed (Bears). … Notable Cheltenham grads include baseball slugger Reggie Jackson, and former NBA coach Paul Westhead, who was also the Panthers’ boys’ basketball coach back in the day.

3. Safe to say Cocalico’s defense will be under the microscope to make plays against Cheltenham’s arsenal of offensive weapons: QB Adonis Hunter (1,886 passing yards, 23 TDs; 350 rushing yards, 14 TD keepers) pilots a Panthers’ attack that gouges out 318 yards a game. RB Jamir Barnes (186 carries for 1,117 yards, 12 TDs) can get it done on the ground, and Cheltenham has four backs in all with 350-plus rushing yards. Keep your eyes peeled on a 4-pack of Cocalico linebackers to swarm and make plays: Tyler Angstadt (77 tackles, 7 for losses, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble), Luke Angstadt (63 tackles, 2 for losses), Austin Vang (56 tackles, 5 for losses, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup) and Cody Shay (51 tackles, 3 for losses, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 INT) can all stick you. Cocalico’s D has registered 27.5 sacks and 71 stops for losses, and skipper Dave Gingrich's Eagles have pilfered 20 takeaways.

