Sometimes adrenaline is all you need to carry you through when you are tired and facing adversity.

For defending Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One champion Penn Manor, that — and some stellar defense — enabled the Comets to eke out a 1-0 win over previously undefeated Manheim Township, keeping its slate perfect as it heads into tonight’s game against last year’s section co-champion Conestoga Valley.

After ending regulation without a score, at the 11:41 mark of overtime, the Comets had a corner situation set up. Annie Bibas did her job with the insert, and Maeve Montgomery did the rest.

The key was how she made a great play to get the ball on her shooting side, before slamming it into the goal past Township goalie Maddie Eckert, who had eight saves on the night.

“I kind of think it was adrenaline, honestly,” Montgomery said. “I saw (a Township defender) coming, I just pulled, had an opening and then shot it.”

Yet Montgomery would not take any credit, instead deferring to her teammates and the way they played defense. Along with Bibas, Malayna Kahl was one of those who had made some nice plays on the field.

“We have to go into every game and take it seriously,” Bibas said. “It is always play hard, give it your all.”

Bibas also did a nice job handling the Blue Streaks’ pressure when they got close to the goal after winning a couple of block tackles.

Yet while the game was won by Penn Manor in overtime, the outcome could have been different if not for the hands of goalie CC Charles, who finished with three saves in the game.

With just a second left in regulation, Manheim Township had not one, but two corner opportunities, the second being a hard shot on goal by Brenna Campagna.

“We have a fun history with Township; we are friends, and we’re also rivals,” Penn Manor coach Matt Soto said. “Although I thought we did a nice job of controlling the game well, I think they did some great things to stop us.”

Those things, despite being out-shot 9-3, came from its backfield of Maddie Kurtz, Bailey Miller, Alyzah Martinez, and Eckert, who had eight saves.

“I think overall we played amazing,” Martinez said. “I think we are going to use this and be ready to come out stronger and show what we are made of.”

With a game against Warwick coming up Friday night, Township coach Samantha Spanos said Wednesday’s game was something her team could build from. She also liked what she saw of her defenders.

“Obviously, it was a little disappointing because we couldn’t capitalize on the corner near the end,” Spanos said. “But we came out ready for overtime, got to move the ball down the field, the ball moves quicker than us, but we couldn’t. We lost to a good team. Overall we had a great team effort and our backfield played very well.”