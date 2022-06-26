The Lancaster Inferno remained undefeated Sunday following their comeback 6-2 victory over the Keystone FC at Conestoga Valley High School.

The Inferno (7-0) were led by Gianna Yurchak, who tied the game at the beginning of the second half and completed a brace with another goal around the 61st minute.

Assistant coach Mary Shanne said she spoke to Yurchak prior to kickoff to encourage her.

“Sometimes she gets down on herself and we know how much she is capable of,” Shanne said. “I actually told her before the game, I said, ‘I expect you to turn and you will get a goal today.’ She has a lot of talent and she’s just tough on herself.”

Both teams came out firing, with three shots taken by the 2:30 mark. Keystone (0-4) broke through first and followed up its opening goal with another by Avery Parks to put the score to 2-0. But the Inferno then held Keystone scoreless for the remainder of the match.

“We really challenged them to be who they were,” Lancaster Inferno coach Rob Smith said of his team. “I think we came out slow, flat. (We) got ourselves in a hole and we just asked them, ‘Hey, we know we’re better than this.’ ”

According to Smith, during recent training sessions the team has been working on how to respond to being down during a match. Shanne noted that the coaching staff was pleased with how the team handled recovering from its difficult start.

The Inferno’s Kayla Mesaros started the fire for her team with a goal around the 17-minute mark to conclude the scoring for the first half. Lancaster ended the period with 11 shots to Keystone’s 10 and one save by goalkeeper Kelly O’Brien. Keystone had three saves by keeper Morgan Wood.

Following Yurchak’s equalizer to open the second, Ryelle Shuey found the back of the net to put the Inferno up 3-2. The Inferno continued to handle Keystone with Yurchak, Emma Sweitzer and Madison Mohr all scoring to extend the lead.

The Inferno had a whopping 24 shots in the second half with one save and held Keystone to just three shots. Wood made 18 saves for Keystone.

The Inferno put the pressure on their opponent with a very physical style of play. It was a full-team effort to secure the win, which both Smith and Shanne point to as a key factor for the team’s success this season.

“It’s a great group,” Smith said. “They all play for one another (and) trust one another.”

Shanne referenced the wide range of players that scored in the game as an example of one of their advantages.

“Teams that are coming up against us are not scouting just a single player,” Shanne said.

With this win, the Inferno hold their top spot in the Mid-Atlantic Division while Keystone remains in last place, having won no games this season. The Inferno will face Keystone again for their next match on June 29 at Memorial Park Stadium in Mechanicsburg.