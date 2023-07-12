Teresa Rynier’s 1-year-old daughter will have no memory of this goal. Her mom will have to tell her the story someday.

No embellishment will be needed. The finish, from somewhere around 45 yards, was remarkable enough on its own.

Rynier possessed near the midfield circle and saw the goalkeeper was off her line. Six fateful words crossed her mind: “Why not give it a shot?” Soon, the ball was in the net.

The Lancaster Inferno FC rallied from a three-goal deficit and defeated the New England Mutiny 4-3 in the United Women’s Soccer League Eastern Conference semifinals at Franklin & Marshall’s Tylus Field on Wednesday night.

Rynier tied it in the 82nd minute. Kayla Keefer delivered the winner about two minutes later.

The Inferno advanced to face FC Buffalo on the road in an Eastern Conference final Saturday. The winner earns a place in the national championship.

“To be able to do it again is neat,” said Rynier, whose married name is Rook. “Some of the girls I’ve been playing with for a couple of years. They accept me as the old lady. They keep me in their group.”

Thirteen years have passed since Rynier was a standout at James Madison. Even longer has passed since she starred at Conestoga Valley.

Rynier said she scored from that distance during her college days. But never in the past decade or so.

“If I did it again, don’t tell anybody, but it probably wouldn’t have gone in the net,” Rynier said. “The whole net was open when I wound up. She got pretty close. It happened to hit where it needed to hit.”

A sluggish start nearly doomed Lancaster. The Mutiny scored twice in the first five minutes and again in the 23rd minute. A comeback from 3-0 seemed daunting.

Maddie Mohr’s goal shortly before halftime infused Inferno with some life. The Elizabethtown grad, who was an All-American at Kutztown, cashed in a chance off a pass from Taylor Mentzer.

Suddenly, it felt like there was a chance.

“I believe in this group,” Inferno coach Stephanie Cleaves said. “I was very frustrated with how we came out in the beginning of the game. We didn’t show what we were capable of. I also know they can turn it around.”

Two factors worked in the Inferno’s favor. New England only brought two subs and endured a six-hour bus ride to the match.

Olivia Shertzer’s goal in the 63rd minute continued Lancaster’s charge. The recent Warwick grad, who led the Warriors to the Lancaster-Lebanon League final in the fall, put home a free kick from just outside the top of the box.

After Rynier pulled Inferno even, the stage belonged to Keefer, a rising senior at Central Columbia High in Bloomsburg. The striker was dangerous all game before coming through with the go-ahead tally in the 84th minute.

Rynier gave birth to her daughter, Rya, 13 months ago and sat out last season. The CV grad, who is the Inferno’s youth program director, could have retired at that point. Now in her mid-30s, she decided to keep going this summer.

“She inspires me,” Cleaves said. “She’s the most special player I’ve ever met.”

Rynier plays alongside teammates she once coached at lower levels. The ball girls at Wednesday’s game are part of her youth team. She’s motivated to perform in front of them.

“I love soccer,” Rynier said. “I love trying things that are hard and trying to prove something.”

It turned out Rynier had at least one more magical moment left. She said this will be her last season. Cleaves said her close friend isn’t allowed to retire until the team captures a national championship.

If Lancaster can win a couple more games, both of them will be right.