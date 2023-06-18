On a warm Father’s Day evening in Millersville, the Lancaster Inferno took care of business against New Jersey Copa FC to take another step toward the United Women’s Soccer playoffs.

Playing on Millersville University’s Pucillo Field, Lancaster recovered from a slow start in the scoring department to come out on top, 2-0.

While neither team could get on the board in the first half, that didn’t tell the full story for the Inferno; Lancaster was consistently finding good looks around the net, but couldn’t quite get a shot through.

“We controlled the game, and had a hard time putting it in the back of the net from the start,” Inferno head coach Stephanie Cleaves said.

Lancaster put Copa goalkeeper Maggie Ousouljoglou to work throughout the match, dominating time with the ball.

In the second half, the Inferno were clearly more focused and connected.

Lancaster midfielder Rachel Ludwick gave her team possibly its best chance to score yet in the 52nd minute, flying toward the goal with a one-on-one matchup.

However, Ousouljoglou made a diving effort, saving a score to keep the game knotted at 0-0.

That changed rather quickly. Just five minutes later, the Inferno were able to capitalize on one of their many good looks.

Elizabethtown grad Madison Mohr found an open Rachel Eberly, a Cocalico product, who gave Lancaster a 1-0 lead as she gently rolled the ball into the right corner of the net.

Inferno goalkeeper Elliott Breech, who entered the match fourth in the United Women’s Soccer league in saves (21), came up huge in the 82nd minute.

She leaped to deflect a shot above the goalpost, possibly preventing another tie.

Forward Kayla Mesaros gave Lancaster a nice insurance goal late in the match, scoring in the 88th minute to all but lock up the win for the Inferno.

“It was definitely a relief,” Cleaves said of Mesaros’ goal. “You never know how the games are gonna go.”

The win pushed Lancaster over .500 with a 2-1-1 record, while New Jersey fell to 0-4-0.

“This is a pretty big win for us,” Cleaves said. “Copa is a quality team.”

The Inferno have a busy week of road matches ahead of them, traveling to Mechanicsburg on Wednesday to take on Keystone FC before a Saturday rematch against Copa.