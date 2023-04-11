On a sunny, breezy, late March afternoon, more than 20 young men ages 17-20 are spread out among three practice pitches — that’s fields for those reading on the American side of the pond — their different accents ringing through the air as vividly as the thump of the ball ricocheting off their feet.

Welcome to the Lancaster Football Club.

Among the group working this day at the Franklin & Marshall campus is Tom Irons, who played in various Sunday leagues, equivalent to travel or club levels in the U.S., throughout England until he was recognized by a coach from the Cheltenham Football Club, where he played until COVID-19 stalled his football career. At that point, he was left with no options in England to further his playing career and academic pursuits.

Then there is Daryl-Oscar Dioum, a tall, lanky speedster. His travels have taken him to Cameroon, to his parents’ homeland of Senegal, to England at age 15 to play club football, and then back to Maryland, where he was born. Like Irons, Dioum sought an opportunity to pursue education and athletics.

Throughout their journeys, just like the rest of these young men on the field at F&M, there has been one constant: a love for a sport they have played their entire lives.

All have traveled here to pursue a dream. A football dream — though some here might call it soccer.

Their journeys have all converged in Lancaster, thanks in large part to a fellow footballer who made a similar journey more than a decade ago.

Learning and playing

In 2010, after having played in England’s academy system for his entire childhood and teenage years, Oliver Templeton found himself at a crossroads. Like many athletes in the academy system prominent throughout Europe and Africa, Templeton had reached a point where he had to make a decision. Either he continue to follow his soccer dream, with the very harsh reality that he might never make the pro level, or give up the game to focus on education.

This academy model filters players through different levels with the hopes of eventually playing for the top tier professional team, but there is no option of being a student-athlete like there is in the U.S.

Thus, Templeton made a tough decision that continues to impact the course of his life.

Wanting to continue his passion for soccer while also pursuing an education, his journey took him to Shippensburg University, where coach Jeremy Spiering put him in touch with team captain Miles Harriger, a 2006 graduate of Hempfield High School.

Reminiscing about their time as teammates, which included Shippensburg’s first PSAC title in more than 30 years and an NCAA Tournament berth, what Templeton recalls the most is how Harriger and others helped him to adjust to life in a new country while providing him the opportunity to play high-level soccer and receive a top-notch education.

The mentorship he received at this pivotal time in his life inspired Templeton to help others who would find themselves in a similar situation. After earning an MBA from Mount St. Mary’s, he launched Oliver Charles Sports Management, an agency focused on bridging the gap for international students wishing to study and compete at the collegiate level in the United States.

All the while, Templeton stayed in touch with his old teammate, even working together in Baltimore. Eventually, Harriger would convince his friend to join him in his hometown in Lancaster County, where the two are a year and a half into a venture known as the Lancaster Football Club.

Creating an alternative

The football club is designed to fill a void in the Central Pennsylvania soccer community by providing alternatives and opportunities for young players from around the world. Its ultimate goal is bringing men’s professional soccer to Lancaster by 2025.

Owned and managed by Harriger and Templeton, the football club currently consists of 23 young men from around the world, including England, India, New Zealand, Ireland, Germany, Spain and Senegal. The team trains together in Lancaster, and has traveled throughout the Mid-Atlantic region playing friendly matches with various NCAA Division I, II and III programs, as well as showcases attended by college coaches.

As Harriger said, “a major goal of the program is to provide opportunities for these student-athletes so that each can reach his individual goals.”

Harriger and Templeton have traveled throughout the world, visiting clubs and schools to meet with players who would like to travel to the United States for the combination of soccer and education that the American college system offers.

“There are young adult soccer players all over the world searching for opportunities,” Templeton explained, adding that the football club has created “a great alternative.”

At the end of March, Harriger traveled to Dubai to meet with a number of potential prospects, and this summer, the football club is hosting a group of 20-25 players from throughout Africa with the hopes that many of them will stick around for the 2023-24 academic year. The goal for these international players is to recognize the opportunities available in the U.S. that may not be available in their home countries.

The educational component is a key aspect of the football club model. Each player is currently taking classes at HACC, so they will have credits when they transfer to a college. Templeton notes that “the support and education piece” is what separates them from other agencies and is often missing for young athletes who want to continue their playing career.

Lee Hawley, a teacher at Hempfield who is a former Kutztown University and pro soccer player with the Reading Rage, works as an academic advisor for the players, meeting with each at least twice a month to make sure he is on track to meet his goals and map out a realistic plan.

Several of the current players have already been recruited and admitted into various Division I, II and III colleges for the 2023 fall semester.

Adapting culturally

The players are currently living in three houses on the F&M campus. In addition to the soccer and educational experiences, the football club is also offering various cultural experiences for the team members, including trips to Philadelphia and New York, as well as fun outings like bowling.

“We’re all in the same boat,” said Irons, who’s originally from London. “The best part has been the exploring, the journeying together.”

Dioum also loves the bond he has made with his teammates.

“I love learning about all the different cultures, and I have also learned the U.S. can play football,” he said with a smile.

Dioum, who has two offers from Division I soccer programs, plans to study business and sports management with a goal of eventually “helping African players” like him “come to the U.S. to realize a goal.”

The team trained all fall and winter at Clipper Magazine Stadium, but recently shifted to Franklin and Marshall with the Barnstormers season starting in April. The club will be moving back to Clipper Magazine later this year, thanks to a $1.5 million grant. The grant will help fund the installation of new turf, with the hopes of making the downtown Lancaster ballpark the home field for Lancaster’s first professional soccer team, which plans to compete in the USL, the third tier of U.S. soccer.

The football club has also affiliated itself with Lancaster Elite, offering opportunities to local players as well as the international players to compete on teams at the under-16 through the under-19 age groups. Harriger and Templeton hired Manheim Township graduate Gino DiSomma — who has coaching experience at the club and high school level, including Lampeter-Strasburg — to coach the current team of international players, which is competing in the UPSL premier league, the nation’s fastest-rowing pro development league.

DiSomma describes the past nine months as being a rewarding whirlwind. Harriger and Templeton offered him the job in August. Five days later, he was on the field with a team of international players.

“It has been awesome to see their development and the synergy they have created,” DiSomma said. “They are super hungry, super competitive.”

It was that same hunger and competitiveness that drove Harriger and Templeton over a decade ago as teammates at Shippensburg, and it now drives them to use the sport they love, a sport they developed a passion for on opposite sides of the Atlantic Ocean, to create opportunities for kids from all over the world.

Harriger and Templeton are quick to point out the immense community support they have already gotten with many area businesses partnering financially with the football club. One of the biggest financial supporters has been Sam Lombardo, a local entrepreneur and philanthropist, who helped the football club get off the ground by backing them with a very generous investment.

It is this community buy-in, along with the passion and growth of the players that has Harriger and Templeton excited about the future of the football club.

“I feel extremely lucky, and I do not take it for granted at all,” Templeton said. “We have the players’ best interest at heart, and seeing them succeed makes all the hard work worth it.”

As he and Harriger scan the field, watching this team they have worked hard to put together, they listen to the intensity and the joy of the players, and they realize this is the beginning of a venture that has the potential to change lives and to change the soccer landscape of Lancaster County.