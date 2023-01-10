The door to Division I soccer was closed to Sam Hershey when he finished playing in high school. It took two dazzling seasons for him to prop it open.

The McCaskey grad went to Lock Haven and lit up the PSAC. He scored 13 goals in 18 games as a freshman. He added 11 goals in 17 games as a sophomore.

Hershey was named PSAC East Rookie of the Year and then Athlete of the Year. The forward decided to see what other opportunities were out there. American University in Washington D.C. came calling.

“My aspirations are to play after college,” Hershey said. “That’s why I entered the transfer portal. Just exploring options to find what school I could improve at the best and what school is going to push me. I want to play at the highest level I can.”

Hershey was an All-American after his senior season at McCaskey. His college recruitment was complicated by COVID. With so many athletes staying for an extra year, rosters were crowded and offers were scarce.

American became an intriguing destination after Hershey watched film and talked with the coaches. The Eagles, who play in the Patriot League, were looking for a scorer. That caught Hershey’s attention.

“I’m the guy if you want me,” he said. “I think it’s all gonna work out well. I just have to go in there, be humble and work my way up.”

American finished 8-7-5 last season. The Eagles scored 24 goals in 20 games. No one scored more than four.

It seems like an ideal match. A finisher on a team that needs to find more ways to finish.

“I think that’s the one piece they’re missing,” Hershey said. “I think that’s what I can bring. Scoring goals and being dangerous in the box.”

Hershey was a standout kicker and punter at McCaskey. He played one season of football at Lock Haven. A hamstring injury this fall forced him to narrow his focus to soccer. His football career is likely over.

After spending last summer with Reading United, a minor league team in United Soccer League Two, Hershey began to think more seriously about his future. He hopes to play professionally, either overseas or through the MLS SuperDraft.

Hershey has two seasons of eligibility left. He plans to continue his health and physical education major and wants to coach and teach when he’s finished playing.

The two seasons at Lock Haven helped Hershey develop. Although it was frustrating at the time, going to a Division II school may have been for the best.

“It worked out for me in the end,” Hershey said. “Who knows? Maybe if I was on a Division I team, I wouldn’t have played for a few years. It’s good I have college experience under my belt.”

The All-American has found a new home at American University. He’ll see where soccer takes him next.