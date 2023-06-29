Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night beating the Oakland A's 11-0.

It was the fourth perfect game pitched by a Yankee, as reported by Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press.

He threw just 99 pitches during the game.

Box score -- Yankees 11, A's 0 -- via espn.com.

Here's video of the final out a ground out to third.

27 up. 27 down.The 24th perfect game in AL/NL history belongs to Domingo Germán. pic.twitter.com/SyUJb0cKm6 — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

Here's a look at his nine strikeouts.

Domingo Germán struck out 1/3 of the batters he faced. pic.twitter.com/XNKUTxphtO — MLB (@MLB) June 29, 2023

And here's a defensive play by Anthony Rizzo in the fifth inning that preserved the masterpiece.

Here's a postgame interview with Germán.

Good morning…Domingo German threw the 24th perfect game in MLB history last night and dedicated it to his uncle who passed away on Monday 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7aL469ey5K — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 29, 2023

Photogs wanted pics of Germán, but he wanted to celebrate with the whole team.

Photographers kept taking photos of Domingo and Higgy. But German wanted one with the whole team pic.twitter.com/QFEe48ZtP0 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2023

Here are all the Yankees who have pitched perfect games.

The Yankees now have four perfect games in their history:⚾️ Domingo Germán, 2023⚾️ David Cone, 1999⚾️ David Wells, 1998⚾️ Don Larsen, 1956They break a tie with the White Sox for the most by a team in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/OfK0j2eJdF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2023

It was the first perfect game since 2012.

Domingo Germán throws the first perfect game in MLB since Félix Hernández did it in 2012.The 3,969 days between perfect games is the longest gap since a 4,755-day span from 1968 (Catfish Hunter) to 1981 (Len Barker). pic.twitter.com/w98njBw0zu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2023

Germán is the third pitcher born outside the U.S. to throw a perfect game.

🇩🇴Dominican-born Domingo Germán is the third player born outside the United States to pitch a perfect game in MLB history, joining:🇻🇪 Félix Hernández, Venezuela🇳🇮 Dennis Martínez, Nicaragua pic.twitter.com/mB2lOcb6fV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 29, 2023