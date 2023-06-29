Yankees Athletics Baseball

New York Yankees' Domingo Germán, center, celebrates after pitching a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The Yankees won 11-0.

 Godofredo A. Vásquez - staff, AP

Domingo Germán pitched the 24th perfect game in major league history Wednesday night beating the Oakland A's 11-0.

It was the fourth perfect game pitched by a Yankee, as reported by Michael Wagaman of the Associated Press. 

He threw just 99 pitches during the game.

Box score -- Yankees 11, A's 0 -- via espn.com.

Here's video of the final out a ground out to third.

Here's a look at his nine strikeouts.

 And here's a defensive play by Anthony Rizzo in the fifth inning that preserved the masterpiece.

Here's a postgame interview with Germán.

Photogs wanted pics of Germán, but he  wanted to celebrate with the whole team.

Here are all the Yankees who have pitched perfect games.

It was the first perfect game since 2012.

Germán is the third pitcher born outside the U.S. to throw a perfect game.

