The Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the World Series beginning Friday. For the Phillies, it's the first time they are in the Fall Classic since 2009.

The Astros have been in the Series four out of the last six seasons, winning in 2017.

Here's a look at the schedule, odds, tickets and where you can buy Phillies swag in the Lancaster area.

World Series Schedule

All games televised on FOX.

Best-of-7

Game 1 -- Friday: Phillies at Astros, 8:03 p.m.

Game 2 -- Saturday: Phillies at Astros, 8:03 p.m.

Game 3 -- Monday: Astros at Phillies, 8:03 p.m.

Game 4 -- Tuesday, Nov. 1: Astros at Phillies, 8:03 p.m.

Game 5 (If necessary) -- Wednesday, Nov. 2: Astros at Phillies, 8:03 p.m.

Game 6 (If necessary) -- Friday, Nov. 4: Phillies at Astros, 8:03 p.m.

Game 7 (If necessary) -- Saturday, Nov. 5: Phillies at Astros, 8:03 p.m.

Odds

The Astros are favored in the series according to Oddsshark.com. Houston is -170, while the Phillies are +140, as of Oct. 24. That means is you bet $100 on the Astros and they win, you would get a payout $158.82 (your original $100 bet and a profit after $58.82)

If you bet $100 on the Phillies and they win, you will get $240 (your original $100 back, plus winnings of $140).

How to calculate odds from yahoo.com

Tickets

Here are a few of the outlets where you can purchase tickets to World Series games. The lowest price for Game 1 was $593. Most tickets were more than $1,000.

Ticketmaster

StubHub

Seat Geek

VividSeats

Phillies gear

Here are some of the Lancaster area locations where you can get Phillies jerseys, caps, T-shirts, sweatshirts and any other items.

Dick's Sporting Goods at Shoppes at Belmont

Madcap & Company Downtown Lancaster (301 N. Queen St.) For Phillie Phanatic items

At Park City

Bob's Sports

Lids for Phillies caps.

At Tanger Outlets

Bleacher Bums

Lids for Phillies caps