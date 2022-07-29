Today's sports celeb birthday

Don Wert

Wert was born on July 29, 1938 .

A Lancaster County native, Wert was an infielder with the World Series champion Detroit Tigers in 1968.

His walk-off RBI single against the Yankees on September 17, 1968 clinched the pennant for the Tigers.

Considered one of the best fielding third baseman of his time, he finished 10th in the American League MVP voting in 1965 and was an all-star during the '68 season. He doubled off Tom Seaver during the All-Star game.

Wert played nine seasons in the majors. His highest batting average was .268 in 1966.

Wert was beaned during the 1968 season by Cleveland pitcher Hal Kurtz. The pitch shattered his batting helmet. He was carried of the field and spent two nights in a hospital, as reported by John Milner at SABR.org.

Wert batted just .179 the rest of the season and he never batted above .225 in a season the rest of his career.

Don Wert's stats via baseball-reference.com

Here's the entire ninth inning of Game Seven of the 1968 World Series. Wert has an RBI single in the ninth. His at-bat starts around the 3:50 mark. The Tigers won the deciding game 4-1.