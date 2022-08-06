Elizabethtown-based Turn Two Baseball‘s U 11 travel team competed in the United States Amateur Baseball League’s World Series last week at the Adventure Sports Complex in Jackson, N.J.

The team was eliminated in pool play after losing one game and tying another last Wednesday. In game one, Turn Two took a 6-1 lead into the sixth inning against the Merrick Mayhem of Long Island, N.Y. The Mayhem then scored five in the sixth for the tie.

Brady Cornelius of Turn Two pitched the first five innings, allowing one run with six strikeouts and just one walk before being removed for pitch-count considerations. Austin McKain went 3-4 with two runs scored for the locals.

In game two, Turn Two lost 8-3 to Fairfield (N.J.). Nick Boyer went 2-for-3 at the plate and Shane Wolf threw three strong innings of middle relief.

In its first full season, Turn Two is 21-12-1. It was one of 22 teams, out of 1,500, to qualify for the World Series, a berth it earned by winning a tournament at Hanover in July.

The team consists of players from Elizabethtown, Manheim Central, Donegal and Columbia school districts.