The Philadelphia Phillies, led by two Rhys Hoskins home runs, beat the Cincinnati Reds 11-4 Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press. The victory was the 10,000th in Phils' franchise history.

The Phillies organization, which began in 1883, has an all-time record of 10,000-11,163, a .473 winning percentage.

The Phillies became the ninth team to reach the 10K victory plateau.

The New York Yankees are the only American League team with 10,000 wins. The Yanks have the fewest victories of the teams with 10K wins, but New York has the best winning percentage among of those clubs.

Here, listed from least to most wins, are the eight other major league teams with 10,000 victories.

Records are via baseball-reference.com

8. New York Yankees -- 10,575-7,891 (.627 winning percentage)

7. Pittsburgh Pirates -- 10,670-10,618 (.501)

6. Cincinnati Reds -- 10,758-10,571 (.504)

5. Atlanta Braves -- 10,892-10,803 (.502)

4. St. Louis Cardinals -- 11,102-10,214 (.521)

3. Chicago Cubs -- 11,135-10,588 (.513)

2. Los Angeles Dodgers -- 11,203-9926 (.530)

1. San Francisco Giants -- 11,360-9,839 (.536)