Very early in his major-league career, with the San Diego Padres, Travis Jankowski pulled into second base in a game at Dodger Stadium.

Chase Utley was playing second for the Dodgers.

"Hey, man," Utley said. "Good swing."

Jankowski can’t even remember what he said back.

"He's the only guy I've ever been star struck playing against," Jankowski said. "That was like the coolest thing that's ever happened to me."

As a young fan, Jankowski loved the Phillies. Especially the Phillies of Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard and Charlie Manuel and, most of all Utley, a relentless pro’s-pro who anchored Phillie teams that made the postseason every year from 2007-11 and won it all in 2008.

“He was the guy I followed, the guy I watched for how he went about things,’’ Jankowski said by telephone Wednesday.

“I don’t think there’s anyone better for young kids to follow.’’

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic graduate, is a Phillie, playing the best baseball of his life, and trying every day to chase Chase.

“Obviously, he had better tools than I do,’’ Jankowski said of Utley. “But I can have the same approach. He worried about winning today, nothing else. That’s how I try to be.’’

Dreams don’t often come this precisely true, but the road has had some detours.

A center fielder and table-setter with elite speed, Jankowski had a superb college career at Stony Brook. He was a first-round pick of the Padres in the 2012 draft.

He’s been in-and-out of the big leagues since 2015.

He signed with the Phillies in February and went to spring training with the big club, but started the season in AAA.

“I met with (Phillies’ manager) Joe Girardi and some of the front-office guys,’’ Jankowski said. “They told me I’m going to have an important role on the team, but they want me to get on base more.’’

Phillies center fielder Roman Quinn tore an achilles tendon in mid-May, and Jankowski’s chance arrived. He made his home-ballpark debut June 4 against the Washington Nationals and, … got caught in a rundown on a pitch in the dirt and tagged out, a baserunning mistake that may have cost the Phillies the game.

Boo.

“I was trying to do too much in the moment,’’ Jankowski said. “The feeling is very tough to describe. It was horrible.’’

If you’re thinking that Utley wouldn’t have made that kind of mistake, consider that he made critical and unforced throwing errors, on probable double-play relays, in games one and two of the 2009 National League championship series.

It’s baseball. It happens.

“I wasn’t going to sulk,’’ Jankowski said. “That happened. I won’t let it happen again.’’

The booing has stopped.

Days passed, and Jankowski forced his role to increase. He was hitting, getting on base, using his speed in particular on defense, mostly in center field, a position the Phillies haven’t filled adequately for what seems like a generation.

Through Friday, Jankowski was hitting .321 with .415 on-base and .429 slugging percentages, for an all-star caliber .844 OPS.

He hit a three-run home run in the first inning against Washington June 23, his first big-league homer in three years. He went 3-for-3 with four RBI in a win over Miami July 16.

“He’s been really good,” Girardi said. “He’s another guy to me that’s a baseball player. He really knows how to play the game. He knows what his tools are. He uses his tools to the best of his advantage. He’s played really well.”

On July 18, the Philly Inquirer opined that “The Phillies’ center-field job is still up for grabs and Travis Jankowski is now the frontrunner.”

The cautionary notes here involve the term “sample size.’’ Jankowski has only 68 plate appearances in 2021 through Friday. He’s a career .243/.321/.320 hitter.

Jankowski is 30, only making $100,000 according to Baseball Reference on a one-year, minor-league deal. It’s easy to write off the last two months as an anomaly.

But it’s not crazy to argue otherwise.

Jankowski was a big-league regular at age 25 in 2016, and again in 2018.

In those two seasons, with San Diego, he stole 30 and 24 bases and, particularly in 2016, was an elite defensive outfielder according to advanced metrics.

In between, he had seasons ruined by injuries, including a broken wrist and broken foot. In 2020, he got only 15 at-bats as part of the Cincinnati Reds’ pandemic expanded squad. With better injury luck, what’s happening now might have during his true-prime ages of 26 and 27.

Again, it’s about getting on base. Jankowski walked a lot in college and the minor leagues, and thus racked up excellent OBPs. That he’s doing that again could be a sign of simple development, just seeing enough elite pitching to figure it out.

“It’s absolutely something you can learn,’’ he said. “Really understanding the strike zone, a lot of it comes with time.’’

The current OBP of the entire National League is .316. If Jankowski can keep his around .350 (again, it’s currently .415) he can play in the majors for a good while.

Where he’d like to play is a no-brainer.

“I’d love to sign a multi-year deal and stay with the Phillies the rest of my career,’’ he said. “I want to force their hand. I pray I’m in Philly for a long time.’’