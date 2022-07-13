Toronto Blue Jays lefty Tim Mayza pitched a scoreless seventh inning to earn his eighth hold of the season and help the Jays to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday night,

Mayza retired all three batters he faced, getting Odubel Herrera, Garrett Stubbs and Kyle Schwarber all on ground outs to the right side of the infield.

Jays starter Jose Berrios, who stuck out 13 Philies in six innings, got his seventh win of the season.

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 3

For Mayza a Millersville University grad, it was his 30th appearance in 2022. And it was his 23rd outing in which he did not allow an earned run.

For the season, he is 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA and a 1.34 WHIP. In 24 2/3 innings he has struck out 20 and walked eight. He has allowed two home runs this year.

Earlier this season, Mayza was out for nearly a month with left-forearm inflammation.

Since his return on June 11, the reliever has given up five earned runs in 15 games.

Mayza, who was selected by the Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2013 draft, made his major league debut in 2017.

He has made 215 appearances. For his career, he is 11-5 with a 4.06 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP.