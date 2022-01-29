I used to think becoming a voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame would have been among the coolest things that could happen to a sportswriter.

Now it seems like an odious chore. If they gave it to me, I’d give it back.

It’s hard to imagine a ballot with which I’d be happy, or not unhappy.

The main problem, among several, is what to do with the Steroid Era, during which performance-enhancing drug use was supposedly so rampant that it transformed players. A chemical transformation.

This debate has gone on, and, to an extent, held the Hall of Fame hostage, for 15 years, since Mark McGwire and Jose Canseco appeared on the ballot in 2007. Yet the current moment feels like a watershed, since Barry Bonds’ and Roger Clemens’ 10 years on the writer’s ballot are now over.

Bonds might be the best baseball player ever; he’s certainly the best I’ve seen. Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards. No one else has won more than four.

Bonds and Clemens were on two-thirds of this year’s ballots. Three-quarters make it. Ten years ago, they each received 30-something percent.

Players used to be eligible for the writers’ vote for 15 years. It was changed to 10 during Bonds/Clemens’ 10 years, a change that, ahem, may or may not have been made with them in mind.

If they had another five years, would they have gotten in? Probably.

They could both still get in via voting by one of the Hall’s era committees, although it’s by no means automatic.

So it’s entirely possible that the Hall could be without the game’s best pitcher and hitter, the career home run and career hit leader.

At what point does the Hall of Fame begin to suffer as a museum?

It’s not unreasonable to say Bonds and Clemens cheated, and that cheating is a real and destructive thing.

We’ve all heard a million times that Bonds/Clemens, “would have been a Hall of Famer,’’ without PEDs.

That’s true, but without PEDs, it’s possible that no one would think of the Hall of Fame as diminished by their absence.

In Clemens’ last four years in Boston, ages 30-33, he went 40-39 with ERAs of 4.46, 2.85, 4.18 and 3.63.

Then he went to Toronto and promptly, at 34, went 21-7 with a 2.05 and led the AL in innings pitched. He followed that with 20-6, a 2.65 and 232 innings, and pitched nine more years, until age 44.

For roughly Bonds’ first decade in the majors, he was a five-tool guy headed for a career similar to his Dad, Bobby Bonds, except about 25 percent better. Think Frank Robinson, maybe.

Then along about that magic 1998 year, he started turning into Babe Ruth, in terms of physiology and performance.

He hit 209 home runs from ages 36-39, and led the NL in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS all four of those seasons.

If you believe Bonds used PEDs to transform his body, then you have to believe that without PEDs, he wouldn’t quite be at the Ruth, Aaron, Mays, Mantle level.

But where does one draw the line? Tom House, the ex-big league pitcher, pitching coach and father of modern pitching mechanics, believes steroid use has declined since he used them, in the 1970s.

So can we even define the Steroid Era? Even if we define it as it’s generally defined, roughly from 1998-2007, does that taint everyone whose career spanned that time, or even touched the boundaries on either side?

Greg Maddux? Roy Halladay? Tony Gwynn? Cal Ripken?

No, but why not?

Ugh.

It’s not as if this argument is going away - A-Rod is eligible now. So’s Manny Ramirez. Big Papi got in easily, on the first ballot, and you hope, for the integrity of sportswriting’s sake, that that isn’t because he’s such a nice guy.

(Bear in mind that the only unanimous Hall of Famer is Mariano Rivera, a gentleman’s gentleman.)

On the other hand, people seemed to love Sammy Sosa, and he clearly isn’t getting in despite 609 career homers.

For what it’s worth, I agree with the Sosa verdict. As clearly as it can be said of anyone, he would not have been a great player without juice.

So, what if I had a vote?

Sosa is a hard no, but I’d probably hold my nose and vote for Bonds and Clemens.

And then I’d take a quick shower.