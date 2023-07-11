Toronto Blue Jays' Tim Mayza is having an outstanding season. Checking the lefty reliever's stats at the All-Star break finds he has allowed an earned run in just four of his 41 appearances. In fact, he has not given up a run in his last 16 games and opponents are scoreless in 25 of his last 26.

Tim Mayza's 2023 game-by-game stats via ESPN.com

Mayza, a Millersville grad, is 1-1 with a career low 1.17 ERA. He has not allowed a home run this season, has struck out 32 and walked five in 30 2/3 innings. He has recorded 11 holds.

Tim Mayza career stats via baseball-reference.com

His lone save this year was a dramatic one. On April 9, he was called from the bullpen in the bottom of the 10th to pitch to Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded.

After getting two strikes on Ohtani, Mayza got him to hit a ground ball to second for the final out of the game to preserve a 12-11 Jays win.

Here are highlights from that Jays win, including Ohtani facing Mayza at the 8:44-mark of the video.

April 9 Box score -- Blue Jays 12, Angels 11 -- via baseball-reference.com

Mayza's only loss this season came when the Phillies scored an unearned run in the 10th inning. With one out and runners on first and second, Bryce Harper hit a pitch back to Mayza. It should have been an inning-ending double play.

Mayza threw to second for the second out, but Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette threw wildly to first allowing the winning run to score.

Here's hightlights of that game, which was May 10. Mayza facing Harper is at the 8:22-mark of the video.

Mayza's effort has the helped Blue Jays to be in a position for a wild-card playoff berth.

MLB standings via MLB.com