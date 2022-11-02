A sound of great dismay came from my left.

My husband and I share a home office. He, between meetings early Wednesday afternoon, was checking out ticket prices for Phillies-Astros Game 5 — a game to be played Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

“They want $1,800 … each … for standing room tickets,” he said, with the faintest hint of a whimper. “But … I want to go.”

Ah, fandom. Be it sports, cosplay, whatever, it often wars with fiscal responsibility. But, man, it can be awfully rough to clamp down on those purse strings, especially when your team hasn’t been on the World Series stage since 2009.

And no, he hasn’t bought a ticket (that I know of … he still has time, and I’m working Thursday).

Full disclosure here: I am not a natural-born baseball fan. Of course, I recall the Phillies’ gleeful jaunt to the title in 1980 when I was a kid in Berks County, because it’s all anyone talked about at the time. However, my parents, The Old Man and Saint Joan, were devotees of college basketball and golf. So, we were casual baseball observers at best.

Meanwhile, in a different part of Berks, that guy I’m married to — who has totally converted me to baseball in our nearly 20 years together — was growing up in more of a baseball-adjacent household. His folks weren’t the biggest fans either, he says … but his grandmother was. And therefore, so was Brian.

He completely classifies himself as a typical lifelong (read: long-suffering) fan of the Phillies.

He wept in joy when they won in ’80. He was horribly divided when they went up against his AL team, the Orioles, in 1983.

He cursed Joe Carter in 1993 and the Yankees as a whole in 2009.

And he jumped up and down with me under the Liberty Bell at Citizens Bank Park in ’08 as the Phils won a Series game in a Series that they eventually won, the biggest smile I’ve ever seen from him blooming on his face. We left for a trip to Florida later that week and wound up listening to the late, great Harry Kalas call the end of the clinching game on the satellite radio of our rental car.

He wept in joy again.

Now, almost inexplicably, we find ourselves on the verge of pandemonium once more. We hardly expected these sixth-seeded Phillies to be where they are, and we — along with the rest of Phillies nation in this Red October — are savoring every second of the ride. Every home run, every pitch so filthy you have to clear your browser history, every Bryce Harper exclamation of “This is MY house!”

We’re hardly alone.

Since the playoffs began, Brian can most often be found in Phillies gear. Yes, he and I both make it a point to keep wearing T-shirts/jerseys/hats that were worn for previous wins. One does NOT mess with a streak, am I right? But the propensity for baseball players and fans to be extra superstitious is a whole other column.

Anyway, most similarly dressed folks we’ve seen out and about here in Lancaster, from Wegmans to Costco to handing out candy in West Hempfield Township on Halloween night, are quick to acknowledge the fandom and offer an enthusiastic “Go Phils!” That feeling seems to be spreading, too. With the Eagles 7-0, the Union playing for the MLS Cup on Saturday, and the Sixers and Flyers picking up the pace in their early going, it’s just a really, really good time to be a Philadelphia sports fan.

It’s kind of odd, in a way. Given Philly fans are used to, shall we say, less advantageous turns of fortune, the feeling of optimism is unusual. And very, very refreshing.

What a weird quirk, too, to have the Phils hosting Houston in the World Series on Thursday at the same time the Eagles are visiting Houston to play the Texans. Probably good they’re at opposite sites, though. Should there be dueling wins, the city just might run out of grease for all the lampposts and light poles.

Climb on the bandwagon, fans. There’s room for all of us.

• Laura Eckert Thompson is the sports editor at LNP | LancasterOnline. Email her at lthompson@lnpnews.com, and follow her on Twitter at @LThompsonLNP.