The Kansas City Royals traded catcher Cam Gallagher to the San Diego Padres Tuesday, as reported by the Associated Press.

Gallagher, who has played in the Royals organization his entire 12-season pro career, including the last six years at the major league level, was sent to San Diego for outfielder Brent Rooker.

Gallagher, a Manheim Township grade, was selected by the Royals in the second round of the 2011 draft.

Cam Gallagher's stats via baseball-reference.com

“I was shocked. It’s a business. I love the Royals. I’ll remember all the memories, and I’ll be rooting for them,” said Gallagher, as reported by AP. "But at the end of the day, it’s a new opportunity for me.”

Gallagher was emotional talking about the trade, according to Kansas City Star/KansasCity.com.

“They want to win a championship,” Gallagher said of the Padres, as reported by Lynn Worthy at KansasCity.com. “I’ve been here for a long time. It’s had its ups and downs. It’s my brothers in there, that clubhouse. But at the end of the day, I want to win. So whatever I’ve got to do, I’m looking forward to it for sure.”

Gallagher, 29, had been the the backup to Salvador Perez the last few seasons. M.J. Melendez is now filling that role.

In 420 major league at-bats, Gallagher hit .240, recorded an on-base percentage of .307 and a .355 slugging percentage of .355.