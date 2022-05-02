The Kansas City Royals have placed Cam Gallagher on the 10-day injured list, according to the the Royals' website. Gallagher, a catcher, is a Manheim Township grad.

During Sunday's game against the New York Yankees, Gallagher hurt his left hamstring in the third inning while running to first after lining a single to left-center. Despite the injury, he stayed in the game. He left in the fourth inning after executing a sacrifice bunt.

Here's video of Royals manager Mike Metheny talking about Gallagher's injury and footage of the single when he was injured.

Matheny on Cam Gallagher's status after exiting the game early with a hamstring injury: "He has a Grade 2 hamstring (strain) so he's going to have to go on the IL. The countermove will be bringing up MJ Melendez." #Royals pic.twitter.com/7Hq4qBvvza — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) May 1, 2022

Gallagher, who is the backup to KC starting catcher Salvador Perez, is hitting .313 (5 for 16, including 2 doubles) this season. This is his sixth season in the majors.

Cam Gallagher's stats via MLB.com

Gallagher is one of four current MLB players with Lancaster County ties. Lancaster Catholic grad Travis Jankowski is an outfielder with the New York Mets, while Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza and Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick are both Millersville University grads.