On May 27, 1981, Lenny Randle employed a unique way to get a baseball to go foul. Kansas City Royals outfielder Amos Otis hit a swinging bunt that was moving slowly toward third base just inside the foul line.

Playing for the Seattle Mariners, Randle raced to the ball. Realizing he would not be able to throw Otis out at first base, the third baseman crouched beside the ball. Crawling on his hands and knees, Randle stuck his face next to the baseball and blew it foul.

Home-plate umpire Larry McCoy initially called the ball foul. But following a discussion, Otis was awarded first base. Even though, what Randle did was not against the rules at the time,

Here's video of the play. Former Phillies reliever and current Phils announcer Larry Andersen is the Mariners pitcher.