Chicago White Sox's Elvis Andrus, right, scores against Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. The White Sox won 7-6. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

In a tight game with the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski made a great throw to home plate to cut down the go-ahead run for the final out of the bottom of the eighth. Or did he?

With game tied 6-6, the White Sox Elvis Andrus was on second. Zach Remillard hit a Grant Anderson pitch to left field. The speedy Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad,  raced to his right to field the ball on one hop and sent a perfect throw home.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim applied the tag to the sliding Andrus, who was called out by home-plate ump D.J. Reyburn and the inning was over. But the White Sox appealed the play and MLB headquarters ruled that Heim had violated the home-plate collision rule.

Here's video of the play. Heim appears to give Andrus a path to the plate and he has the ball when Andrus arrives.

Here's what Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who was ejected after arguing the call, said after the game.

Andrus' run turn out to be the winning tally in the 7-6 White Sox victory.

Here's another look at the play. Even the White Sox announcers thought Andrus should have been out.

In addition to the throw, Jankowski had a good day offensively. He was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored, pushing his average back over the .300-mark

White Sox 7, Rangers 6 -- box score from ESPN.com

