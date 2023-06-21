In a tight game with the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski made a great throw to home plate to cut down the go-ahead run for the final out of the bottom of the eighth. Or did he?

With game tied 6-6, the White Sox Elvis Andrus was on second. Zach Remillard hit a Grant Anderson pitch to left field. The speedy Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad, raced to his right to field the ball on one hop and sent a perfect throw home.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim applied the tag to the sliding Andrus, who was called out by home-plate ump D.J. Reyburn and the inning was over. But the White Sox appealed the play and MLB headquarters ruled that Heim had violated the home-plate collision rule.

Here's video of the play. Heim appears to give Andrus a path to the plate and he has the ball when Andrus arrives.

Jonah Heim was called for blocking the plate here, allowing the go-ahead run to score. Called out on the field, White Sox challenged and it was overturned. Bruce Bochy ejected almost immediately after. pic.twitter.com/DqhSugiaGq — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) June 21, 2023

Here's what Rangers manager Bruce Bochy, who was ejected after arguing the call, said after the game.

"For that call to be made... I'm dumbfounded. It's absolutely one of the worst calls I've ever seen and it was done by replay, I just don't get it."Bruce Bochy shares his thoughts of the call and the explanation in the 8th. @Rangers | #StraightUpTX | 📺: BSSW pic.twitter.com/HWpg9X1yFs — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 21, 2023

Andrus' run turn out to be the winning tally in the 7-6 White Sox victory.

Here's another look at the play. Even the White Sox announcers thought Andrus should have been out.

The White Sox take the lead after it's ruled -- after review -- that Rangers catcher Jonah Heim didn't give Elvis Andrus a lane to home plate. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was ejected.Even the NBC Sports Chicago crew -- Jason Benetti & Steve Stone -- couldn't believe the ruling. pic.twitter.com/eRAoqFqoZU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 21, 2023

In addition to the throw, Jankowski had a good day offensively. He was 2 for 3 with a walk and three runs scored, pushing his average back over the .300-mark

White Sox 7, Rangers 6 -- box score from ESPN.com