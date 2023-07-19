Texas outfielder Travis Jankowski reached a career milestone in the Rangers' Tuesday night 5-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic grad who played his college ball at Stony Brook, hit an RBI double off Rays reliever Robert Stephenson in the sixth inning. It was Jankowski's second hit of the game and the 300th of his nine-season MLB career.

Here's video of the double, which gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Jankowski is batting a career-high .331 so far this season

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com