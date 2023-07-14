Travis Jankowski is having the best season of his career. The 32-year-old Texas Rangers outfielder, in his ninth MLB season, is batting .321.

There are many games left on the 2023 calendar, but Jankowski's highest average for a complete season is .259 in 2018. And for his career, the Lancaster Catholic grad is a .245 hitter. He's likely to surpass both of those marks this season.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference .com

In 53 games, he has 42 hits (including eight doubles, a triple and a home run) in 131 at-bats. He's recorded an on-base percentage of .414 and a slugging percentage of .420. He's scored 24 runs and stolen 11 bases.

Here's his home run, a three-run shot against the Astros on July 3.

And it's not just offense. Here's Jankowski climbing the outfield wall to take a home run away from Seattle's Harry Ford on June 4.