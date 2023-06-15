Today's sports celeb birthday -- June 15

Travis Jankowski

Jankowski is having the best season of his nine-year major league career. The outfielder is batting .290 (27 for 93, including 8 extra-base hits), has an on-base percentage of .371 and has stolen six bases in 37 games for the Texas Rangers this season. (Stats through June 14)

The Lancaster Catholic grad has always been a stellar defensive player. A speedster, Jankowski can play all three outfield positions.

Here he is robbing Seattle's Mike Ford of a home run during a Rangers victory on June 4.

For his career, he has a .240 average and has compiled a .324 on-base percentage in 1,163 MLB at-bats.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com

He was selected by San Diego out of Stony Brook University in the first round (44th overall) of the 2012 draft and made his MLB debut with the Padres in August of 2015.

He spent all or parts of five seasons (2015-2019) in the majors with the Padres before playing for the Cincinnati Reds during the 2020 season that was shortened by the COVID-19.

In 2021, he hit .252 in 76 games for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Last season was shortened by injury. He appeared and 43 games for the New York Mets and one for the Seattle Mariners.

Here's Jankowski showing his sense of humor when he was with the Padres by going undercover as a salesman to suggest fans buy his jersey.