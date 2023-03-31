The Texas Rangers promoted Travis Jankowski Thursday from the Triple-A Round Rock Express to their active roster.

Jankowski, who was a nonroster invitee in training camp with the Rangers, appeared in 17 games this spring hitting .171 (7 for 44).

For Jankowski, who was selected with the 44th overall pick in the 2012 draft by San Diego, it will be his ninth season in the majors. He made his MLB debut with the Padres in 2015.

He has also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

A Lancaster Catholic grad, he played his college ball at Stony Brook.

Jankowski, who can play all three outfield positions, is known for his speed and defense. In 470 games in the bigs, he hit .236, compiled a .319 on-base percentage and stole 72 bases.

Travis Jankowski's stats via baseball-reference.com

Jankowski is one of four players with Lancaster County ties currently playing in the majors. Manheim Township grad Cam Gallagher is a catcher with the Cleveland Guardians. And Millersville grads Chas McCormick and Tim Mayza are with the Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays, respectively.