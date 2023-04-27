Drew Maggi made his major league debut Wednesday. After 13 years and more than 1,100 games in the minors, Maggi finally got an at-bat in the bigs.

Drew Maggi's stats via baseball-reference.com

The infielder, who the Pittsburgh Pirates called up from double-A Altoona on Sunday, pinch-hit for Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning.

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia struck out Maggi, but that was not the story. The point was Maggi finally arriving.

Here's video of the ovation Maggi received from teammates, fans and his parents before his at-bat.

Drew Maggi receives a standing ovation during his MLB debut for the @Pirates after 1,155 minor league games! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aJXSsO7urf — MLB (@MLB) April 27, 2023

And here's Maggi's emotional interview after the game talking about his debut.

“Anything is possible. Never give up.”Drew Maggi will forever be a Major Leaguer. pic.twitter.com/8qQxQsPKso — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023

He gets congrats in the dugout after the at-bat.

What it's all about 💛 pic.twitter.com/PXTpWeYPRU — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023

Returning to the clubhouse after the game, Maggi is greeted by Pirates manager Derek Shelton.

A moment he'll never forget. pic.twitter.com/DRMoWbsc2W — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 27, 2023