Two Major League Baseball players with Lancaster County ties hit home runs in games played Wednesday.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Travis Jankowski, a Lancaster Catholic alum, hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot to right field in the bottom of the second against the Washington Nationals.

And Houston outfielder Chas McCormick, a Millersville University grad, hit a solo homer in the eighth inning of the Astros' 13-0 win at Baltimore.

Jankowski's home run came in his first start for the Phillies since being called up from the Triple-A Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs on May 30. And It was his first long ball in the majors since the 2018 season when he was with the San Diego Padres.

Travis Jankowski's stats via MLB.com

Jankowski, who was 3 for 4 on the day, also had a double, single, walk, a stolen base and scored three runs. He is batting .467 (7 for 15) for the Phils.

Unfortunately for the Jankowski and his teammates, the Phillies lost to the Nationals after they blew leads of 5-0, 9-5 and 12-11.

Box Score: -- Nationals 13, Phillies 12 from MLB.com

For McCormick, who is a rookie this season, it was his ninth home run of the year. In addition to his home runs, McCormick has four doubles, 27 RBIs and an OPS of .787 in 47 games for the Astros.

Chas McCormick's stats via MLB.com

Box score -- Astros 13, Orioles 0 from MLB.com

With the count 0-and-2, Travis Jankowski hits a three-run homer off Nationals starter Erick Fedde

Chas McCormick hits a knuckleball from Orioles right-hander Mickey Jannis over the right-center field wall.