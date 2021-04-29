Phillies Cardinals Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper, right, is helped off the field after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in St. Louis.

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper narrowly missed being seriously injured during the Phillies' 5-3 win Wednesday night at St. Louis.

Leading off the sixth inning, Harper was hit in the face by a 97 MPH fastball thrown by Cards reliever Genesis Cabrera.

On the next pitch, Cabrera hit Didi Gregorius in the back.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi, not happy about his players getting plunked, was ejected by home plate umpire Chris Segal when he came out to voice his displeasure to the ump.

Harper left the game and was examined at a St. Louis area hospital. He later sent a message (see below) telling fans he was OK.

Here's Harper and Gregorius getting hit and Girardi being ejected.

And here's Harper's message to fans saying he's OK after his hospital visit.

