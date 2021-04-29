Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper narrowly missed being seriously injured during the Phillies' 5-3 win Wednesday night at St. Louis.

Box score: Phillies 5, Cardinals 3

Leading off the sixth inning, Harper was hit in the face by a 97 MPH fastball thrown by Cards reliever Genesis Cabrera.

On the next pitch, Cabrera hit Didi Gregorius in the back.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi, not happy about his players getting plunked, was ejected by home plate umpire Chris Segal when he came out to voice his displeasure to the ump.

Harper left the game and was examined at a St. Louis area hospital. He later sent a message (see below) telling fans he was OK.

Here's Harper and Gregorius getting hit and Girardi being ejected.

Génesis Cabrera hits Bryce Harper in the face and Didi Gregorius in the ribs with his first two pitchesBenches get warned and Joe Girardi gets ejected, yelling "throw the ball over the fucking plate!" on his way out. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt yelled back pic.twitter.com/PLMmBQhvCt — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 29, 2021

And here's Harper's message to fans saying he's OK after his hospital visit.