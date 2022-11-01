The rainout of Game 3 of the World Series Tuesday will cause a dilemma for Philadelphia sports fans. The postponement means Game 5 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will now be on Thursday. That was supposed to be an off day for the series.

The problem for Philly fans is, the undefeated (7-0) Philadelphia Eagles also play that day, coincidently also against Houston.

The Phillies-Astros game begins at 8:03 p.m.. and will be televised on FOX.

The Eagles-Houston Texans game starts at 8:15 and will be aired on Prime.

The Philly faithful being who they are will definitely be checking in on both games throughout the night. But which game will get most of their attention?