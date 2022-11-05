that looked destined to add another entry in a long list of September disappointments.

So, just one month later, how did we get from being satisfied with simply making the postseason to watching November baseball and hanging on every pitch?

A bit of that disassociation — albeit in a much more positive way — has been key.

Not every loss is backbreaking. Not every swing at a ball in the dirt is a rally killer. Not every misplayed ball in the field will be the focal point if the Phillies can’t find a way to even the series.

Outfielder and National League home run king Kyle Schwarber said it best after the Phillies were no-hit in Game 4. It was onto the next game and the focus is on Game 5 (obviously there were more expletives thrown around in that quote, but this is a family newspaper, after all). And what Schwarber did on the second pitch he saw in Game 5 wiped away the errors in the top of the inning that gave the Astros an early lead.

Was there really any reason to think that the Phillies would be able to do much better after Game 4’s abysmal performance at the plate? No. But that didn’t stop me and the others in attendance at the final sellout crowd of 2022 to think — believe — that the Phillies could pull another rabbit out of their hats.

And that’s the thing. There hasn’t been that blind confidence in this organization since the days of Halladay, Hamels, Lee and Oswalt made the most formidable starting lineup. It’s almost an uneasy feeling, putting confidence in a Philadelphia sports team, but it’s one you never want to leave.

Even as the masses filed out of Citizens Bank Park for the final time this season, obscenities being thrown around and fans doing whatever they can to console themselves in what felt like a must-win situation, I couldn’t escape one single thought heading to the SEPTA Broad Street Line: This series is going seven games.

Have the Phillies given me any reason to believe that’s the case? In the last two games, absolutely not. The 2-through-5 hitters not named Bryce Harper have been awful, and the Phillies left a small village on the basepaths in what proved to be the difference in Game 5’s outcome.

But even with facts and data and analysis pointing to the contrary, that blind confidence rose again. Who knows what could happen if the Phillies force a Game 7?

I firmly believe that Philadelphia will make it a winner-take-all game Sunday evening. Will I be right? Who knows and, quite frankly, who cares? The fact that the Phillies have even their most doom-and-gloom fans thinking anything positive is a victory in and of itself.

That’s why this postseason run has been so captivating. Philadelphia baseball fans haven’t had much to believe in over the last decade. Even as the marquee signings have come in, promising to take the organization to new heights throughout the season, no one truly puts faith in those promises until they see action on the field. And, more often than not over that time span, those expectations have fallen short.

But this? This is an entirely new scenario. Philadelphia fans sweated out September just to see postseason baseball for the first time since 2011. And with three series victories in tow and their eighth-ever World Series appearance in the organization’s 118 years of existence, the Phillies’ backs are against the wall once more.

Can they pull through? Who knows? But this run has proven that it can take even the most cynical of fans and turn them into believers. Sometimes blind confidence and hope is all you need and, with this Phillies team, they’ve given enough reason throughout October and November to instill those feelings for one final push toward a World Series title.